NBA 2021/22: Onyeka Okongwu backs up big talk with clutch performance against the Lakers

Tunde Young
Onyeka Okongwu was a big contributor in Atlanta Hawks’ 129-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Centre, Onyeka Okongwu seems to finally be coming into his own with consistently better performances in his sophomore year.

The Hawks selected Okongwu sixth overall in the 2020 NBA draft and although it has taken some time due to injuries, Onyeka is finally starting to justify that decision.

The 21-year old is slowly becoming an important player for the Atlanta Hawks despite facing stiff competition for minutes in a frontcourt dominated by Clint Capela and John Collins.

The player himself alludes to the fact that his game has gone up a level, sounding very confident and talking tough in an interview with Hoops Hype just before the game against the Lakers.

Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks CBS Sports

“Everybody can see what I do out there on the court. I think my play really speaks for itself, especially defensively with what I’ve been able to do, guarding on the ball and helping” Okongwu said.

“Offensively, I’ve got my confidence back. I’ve doubled my points scoring to almost 10. At the end of the day, we’re on a six-game winning streak playing good basketball, and I’m part of the mix, which is always a blessing. I’m thankful to be able to be on the Hawks, and we’re playing good basketball. I think, all things considered, I should get a Rising Stars nod.”

Big talk followed instantly with 16 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in a fantastic performance by the sophomore.

The theme of Okongwu’s season for the Hawks so far has been efficiency, the American-Nigerian is up there with Rudy Gobert and Robert Williams as the only players averaging nine or more points, six or more rebounds, and shooting at least 70 per cent from the field.

That aforementioned efficiency is why Okongwu seems to have earned the trust of coach Nate McMillan as he left Onyeka on the court in the clutch, out there with the closing line-up.

12 of Okongwu’s 16 points against the Lakers were scored in the fourth quarter on 8-9 shooting too, finishing the game as a plus-15.

Okongwu has formed a good partnership with Trae Young
Okongwu has formed a good partnership with Trae Young USA Today

Oh, who can forget that incredible alley-oop dunk off a Trae Young lob, Onyeka Okongwu is a walking highlight reel.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1487882657421791234?s=20&t=HPE_QgbFxTBkhOQ6VDCm0Q

Speaking of Trae Young, he too had a fantastic game as he often does, contributing 36 points, 12 assists and 5 rebounds as the Hawks sailed to a seventh straight win.

