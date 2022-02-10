NBA 2021/22: James Harden traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Nets received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in return according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn will receive Philadelphia's unprotected 2022 first-round pick, with the right to defer it to 2023, as well as a top-8-protected 2027 first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski. That pick would remain top-8 protected in 2028 and will turn into two second-round picks -- and $2 million in cash -- if it doesn't convey in either season.

The Brooklyn Nets gave up their young core (led by Jarrett Allen and Caris Levert) and four first-round picks to acquire James Harden in a multiple-team trade just over a year ago but that move never quite worked out as expected.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Harden was brought in to complement Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving thus forming a fearsome big three but it did not work as the trio only played 16 games together due to injuries and off-court issues.

Harden’s contract was set to be up at the end of the season which meant this was the last chance for the Nets to deal him away in return for assets rather than just losing him for free in a few months.

Sixers on the other hand needed to get rid of their starting point guard, Ben Simmons who had been sitting out the whole season and refused to play which meant they absolutely needed to trade as well.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

As reported earlier, James Harden had his heart set on a move to Philadelphia but did not want to officially request a trade out of fear of the potential backlash that could come with that.