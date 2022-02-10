The biggest deal of the NBA trade deadline has reportedly been agreed as the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade star shooting guard, James Harden along with Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA 2021/22: James Harden traded to the Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
The Nets received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks in return according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brooklyn will receive Philadelphia's unprotected 2022 first-round pick, with the right to defer it to 2023, as well as a top-8-protected 2027 first-round pick, according to Wojnarowski. That pick would remain top-8 protected in 2028 and will turn into two second-round picks -- and $2 million in cash -- if it doesn't convey in either season.
The Brooklyn Nets gave up their young core (led by Jarrett Allen and Caris Levert) and four first-round picks to acquire James Harden in a multiple-team trade just over a year ago but that move never quite worked out as expected.
Harden was brought in to complement Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving thus forming a fearsome big three but it did not work as the trio only played 16 games together due to injuries and off-court issues.
Harden’s contract was set to be up at the end of the season which meant this was the last chance for the Nets to deal him away in return for assets rather than just losing him for free in a few months.
Sixers on the other hand needed to get rid of their starting point guard, Ben Simmons who had been sitting out the whole season and refused to play which meant they absolutely needed to trade as well.
As reported earlier, James Harden had his heart set on a move to Philadelphia but did not want to officially request a trade out of fear of the potential backlash that could come with that.
This is a trade born out of necessity and both teams have finally put their pride aside and have done what they believe is in the best interest of their respective franchises.