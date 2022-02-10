NBA 2021/22: James Harden is right to want out of Brooklyn

It had been previously reported that James Harden preferred to finish the season in Brooklyn and then assess his options as a free agent afterwards but Woj’s latest tweet indicates otherwise.

Although this was not quite a ‘Woj bomb’, the revelation goes a long way in giving clarity on the situation, Harden wanting to leave right now could spur the Philadelphia 76ers into making a decision on Ben Simmons.

The Sixers’ wantaway guard, Ben Simmons has been a problem for the organisation and now they could have a chance to kill two huge birds with one stone; get Simmons off the books while simultaneously acquiring James Harden.

If Harden does wait out the season in Brooklyn, the Sixers would still have an opportunity to sign him as an unrestricted free agent next summer but then the chances would be much slimmer because of the many options that would be presented before him.

Adrian Wojnarowski’s report helps the Sixers smell blood in the water and presents them with a golden opportunity to capitalise and snap up Harden unopposed.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Of course, the Nets will ask for just more than Ben Simmons but it could ultimately prove to be worth it.

From Harden’s perspective, it appears his intial plan might have been the best, see out the season in Brookly on the chance that they might win a championship, afterall that is why this team was assembled in the first place.

The problem with that is thanks to injuries and off-court issues, James Harden has only featured 16 times alongside his co-stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

sporting images

32-year old James Harden is running out of time to win an NBA championship as a key contributor which is what makes this potential 76ers move appealing.

Harden is a native of Philadelphia and reportedly a Sixers fan, add to that the allure of playing alongside Joel Embiid, one of the best players in the league right now, it is understandable why he prefers a move now rather than waiting till the summer.