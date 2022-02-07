NBA 2021/22: Ime Udoka wins fifth straight game in low-scoring weekend for Nigerian players

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Reporting on the activities of Nigerian attached to NBA teams in the first weekend in February.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the first and only Nigerian head coach in NBA history
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the first and only Nigerian head coach in NBA history

Former D’Tigers player and current coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka continues to fly the Nigerian flag high in the NBA by leading his team to a fifth consecutive win.

Recommended articles

The first (and only for now) Nigerian head coach in NBA coached his team to a blowout victory over the Orlando Magic. The Celtics won 116-83 at the Amway Centre in Orlando as they continued their quest for a playoff spot.

Ime Udoka (Getty Images)
Ime Udoka (Getty Images) Getty Images

Ime Udoka’s Celtics had to overcome a poor start to the season and now appear to have found some form in the last few weeks with 12 wins in their previous 18 games.

The Celtics are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference but still have a lot of work to do if they are to clinch one of the six automatic playoff spots.

As for the other Nigerian representatives, the players had a lowkey weekend in terms of points. Zeke Nnaji was the only one of seven Nigerian players to crack double digits in points this past Saturday and Sunday.

Zeke Nnaji in action for the Denver Nuggets
Zeke Nnaji in action for the Denver Nuggets IMAGO / Icon SMI

The 21-year old power forward led all Nigerians in scoring on Sunday with 10 points as Denver Nuggets thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 124-104. The points total was not particularly impressive but Nnaji’s efficiency was as he converted four of his five shot attempts including 2-2 from three-point range The sophomore continued to show the coach he can be a solid contributor off the bench and earn more trust and minutes in the process.

Ayo Dosunmu continues to benefit from multiple injuries to the Chicago Bulls backcourt as he started and played 37 minutes in the 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago Bulls Guard Ayo Dosunmu (L) shakes hands with Chicago Bulls Forward DeMar DeRozan (R)
Chicago Bulls Guard Ayo Dosunmu (L) shakes hands with Chicago Bulls Forward DeMar DeRozan (R) IMAGO / Icon SMI

Dosunmu contributed eight points on 37% shooting after going 3-8 from the floor but his shot creation was superb. The rookie hit a game-high seven assists matched only by DeMar DeRozan.

Chimezie Metu scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sacramento Kings on the way to a 113-103 win.

Jordan Nwora has dropped in the Milwaukee Bucks rotation upon the return from injury of Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton and he only 12 minutes in the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nwora only managed two points on 1-5 shooting as well as two assists and three rebounds to go with that.

Onyeka Okongwu contributed three steals and two blocks in what a solid defensive display as Atlanta Hawks lost 103-94 to the Dallas Maverick. But in 16 minutes on the court his offensive contributions were poor, just four points and two rebounds for the sophomore.

Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks
Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks CBS Sports

Isaac Okoro also had a bad night but his team, Cleveland Cavaliers won 98-85 despite Okoro only contributing two points and three rebounds on 1-7 shooting.

Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-86 but no thanks to Gabe Vincent, the D’Tigers superstar could only contribute seven points and one assist.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

All you need to know about Team Nigeria to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team Nigeria at the 2022 Winter Olympics were well dressed

Israel Adesanya hellbent on teaching Robert Whittaker another lesson ahead of UFC 271 rematch

Israel Adesanya will renew his rivalry with Robert Whittaker at the highly anticipated UFC 217

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

World's highest earning female athletes

For The Man Who Had Everything - Mason Greenwood

What next for Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood?