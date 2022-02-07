NBA 2021/22: Ime Udoka wins fifth straight game in low-scoring weekend for Nigerian players

The first (and only for now) Nigerian head coach in NBA coached his team to a blowout victory over the Orlando Magic. The Celtics won 116-83 at the Amway Centre in Orlando as they continued their quest for a playoff spot.

Ime Udoka’s Celtics had to overcome a poor start to the season and now appear to have found some form in the last few weeks with 12 wins in their previous 18 games.

The Celtics are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference but still have a lot of work to do if they are to clinch one of the six automatic playoff spots.

As for the other Nigerian representatives, the players had a lowkey weekend in terms of points. Zeke Nnaji was the only one of seven Nigerian players to crack double digits in points this past Saturday and Sunday.

The 21-year old power forward led all Nigerians in scoring on Sunday with 10 points as Denver Nuggets thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 124-104. The points total was not particularly impressive but Nnaji’s efficiency was as he converted four of his five shot attempts including 2-2 from three-point range The sophomore continued to show the coach he can be a solid contributor off the bench and earn more trust and minutes in the process.

Ayo Dosunmu continues to benefit from multiple injuries to the Chicago Bulls backcourt as he started and played 37 minutes in the 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dosunmu contributed eight points on 37% shooting after going 3-8 from the floor but his shot creation was superb. The rookie hit a game-high seven assists matched only by DeMar DeRozan.

Chimezie Metu scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sacramento Kings on the way to a 113-103 win.

Jordan Nwora has dropped in the Milwaukee Bucks rotation upon the return from injury of Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton and he only 12 minutes in the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nwora only managed two points on 1-5 shooting as well as two assists and three rebounds to go with that.

Onyeka Okongwu contributed three steals and two blocks in what a solid defensive display as Atlanta Hawks lost 103-94 to the Dallas Maverick. But in 16 minutes on the court his offensive contributions were poor, just four points and two rebounds for the sophomore.

Isaac Okoro also had a bad night but his team, Cleveland Cavaliers won 98-85 despite Okoro only contributing two points and three rebounds on 1-7 shooting.