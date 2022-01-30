NBA 2021/22: Clippers winning without Kawhi and Paul George proves the Lakers have no excuse

The Clippers won by 25 points despite no single player scoring higher than 19 points, it was a coaching clinic by Tyronn Lue who has managed to keep his team in contention for a playoff spot with a .500 record while missing his two franchise players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Meanwhile fellow Los Angeles team, the Lakers continue to wallow in mediocrity as they have all season long, the 129-121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks extended their losing streak to three games.

They were without LeBron James for their last two games, needless to say, they lost both, including a narrow defeat to this same Hornets teams that the Clippers took to the cleaners a night later.

Many excuses have been made on behalf of the Lakers to try and justify why they have a losing record with the All-Star break right around the corner.

Anthony Davis’ injury has been the biggest excuse, the old age of the roster and Russell Westbrook’s poor form have all been used to dodge the fact that this might just be a coaching issue.

The question is, when will it ever be Frank Vogel’s fault? Someone has to be accountable for this team still needing LeBron James to play at an MVP level as a 37-year old just for them to scrape by.

The Lakers were up by 11 points going into the fourth quarter where they were then outscored by Atlanta 32-20 to seal the comeback win.

The Lakers lead the league in double-digit leads blown and somehow people still refuse to blame it on the coach? There is clearly an issue with the mentality of the team which starts with the coach.

This team cannot defend against pick and rolls, cannot rebound and do not seem to have a clear offensive play other than giving the ball to LeBron.

Four of their starters against Atlanta hit double digits in points, Malik Monk had a 33-point double-double, Westbrook had a 20-point double-double and Anthony Davis contributed 27 points, so how did they not win? The bench.

Carmelo Anthony was the only bench player to hit double digits with 11 points, as the entire bench combined for a measly 27 points.

For comparison, the Clippers bench contributed 62 points in the win against Charlotte in a performance in which ball movement was the priority.