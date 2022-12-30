National U17 Cricket championship postponed

The Fourth edition of the championship was earlier scheduled for January 20th -30th for Zonal eliminations while the finals is slated for February 15-19.

Announcing the new dates for the championship, Nigeria Cricket federation on its social media pages revealed that registrations will commence on January 3rd.

The main final has now been fixed for the 8th - 12th of February 2023 in Abuja.

The National Under-17 Cricket Championship for Boys and Girls powered by Price water house Coopers (PwC) is the biggest grassroots Cricket tournament in Nigeria and by extension, West Africa.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria national senior men’s team finished second at the just concluded ICC T-20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional B’ Qualifier in Rwanda.

The tournament which is the pathway qualification for the ICC T-20 world had eight countries in participation to leave just two qualifying spots for the final qualifiers in 2023.