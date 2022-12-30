ADVERTISEMENT

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The fourth edition of the championship was earlier slated for January 20-30 before it suffered postponement

Nigeria qualifies for the 2023 finals after a brilliant performance at the ICC T-20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa B'
Nigeria qualifies for the 2023 finals after a brilliant performance at the ICC T-20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa B'

The Nigeria Cricket federation has postponed the fourth edition of the National U17 Cricket boys and girl's championships.

The Fourth edition of the championship was earlier scheduled for January 20th -30th for Zonal eliminations while the finals is slated for February 15-19.

Nigeria women cricket team in action
Nigeria women cricket team in action

Announcing the new dates for the championship, Nigeria Cricket federation on its social media pages revealed that registrations will commence on January 3rd.

The main final has now been fixed for the 8th - 12th of February 2023 in Abuja.

The National Under-17 Cricket Championship for Boys and Girls powered by Price water house Coopers (PwC) is the biggest grassroots Cricket tournament in Nigeria and by extension, West Africa.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria national senior men’s team finished second at the just concluded ICC T-20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional B’ Qualifier in Rwanda.

Nigeria Cricket team at the world cup qualifier in Rwanda
Nigeria Cricket team at the world cup qualifier in Rwanda

The tournament which is the pathway qualification for the ICC T-20 world had eight countries in participation to leave just two qualifying spots for the final qualifiers in 2023.

The Yellow Greens progressed through the tournament, breaking records and winning every game convincingly.

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

