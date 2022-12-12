ADVERTISEMENT

National Sports Festival: Seyi Makinde hails historical team Oyo

Team Oyo won historical 50 gold medals and 163 medals in total at the just concluded National Sports Festival in Delta state

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the hailed the historical feat of team Oyo at the National Sports Festival in Delta state.

Team Oyo set a record of winning 50 gold medals for the first time in the history of the state at the National Sports Festival.

team oyo
team oyo

Oyo State finished fourth on the log with 163 medals, 50 gold medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze medals.

In a statement by the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, congratulated and in hailed Team Oyo for their successful outing in Delta state.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

He said “the triumphs of the Oluyole Warriors and the Team Oyo at the respective competitions, showcases the never-say-die spirit of an Oyo man and his penchant for setting the pace in greatness.

“These victories recorded by Oyo teams in football and other sports, coming at a period very close to the 2023 general election in which Governor Makinde is seeking re-election as governor of the state, is a worthy testament to how the governor has redefined sports in the state.

3SC defeated Enyimba to take home the incredible N100m prize.
3SC defeated Enyimba to take home the incredible N100m prize.

Pulse Sports Reports that Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan defeated Enyimba International of Aba to win the maiden edition of the NPFL/Mmobuosi preseason tournament at the Mobalaji Jhonson Arena in Lagos.

