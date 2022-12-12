National Sports Festival: Seyi Makinde hails historical team Oyo

Team Oyo set a record of winning 50 gold medals for the first time in the history of the state at the National Sports Festival.

AFP

Oyo State finished fourth on the log with 163 medals, 50 gold medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze medals.

Makinde Congratulates Team Oyo

In a statement by the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, congratulated and in hailed Team Oyo for their successful outing in Delta state.

AFP

He said “the triumphs of the Oluyole Warriors and the Team Oyo at the respective competitions, showcases the never-say-die spirit of an Oyo man and his penchant for setting the pace in greatness.

“These victories recorded by Oyo teams in football and other sports, coming at a period very close to the 2023 general election in which Governor Makinde is seeking re-election as governor of the state, is a worthy testament to how the governor has redefined sports in the state.

Pulse Nigeria