ADVERTISEMENT

NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million

Hassan Abdulsalam
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Ogun state won 70 medals at the National Sports Festival in Delta State.

empty
empty

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to reward the state gold medalist with one million naira at the just concluded 21st national sports festival in Delta state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun with some of the Athletes
Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun with some of the Athletes AFP

The state won 70 medals in Delta state and won the bid to host the 22nd edition in the state. The biannual national sporting event was billed for December 4 to 10.

Ogun state contingent finished eighth on the log with a total number of 70 medals, 15 gold medals, 18 silver, and 37 bronze medals at the just concluded National sports festival in Delta state.

Final medal table at the 21st national sports festival
Final medal table at the 21st national sports festival AFP

Delta dominated again with 648 medals, 320 Gold Medals, 200 Silver Medals, and 128 Bronze Medals.

Bayelsa State finished second with a total number of 337 medals, 132 Gold medals, 115 silver medals, and 90 Bronze medals while Edo State finished third with 339 medals, 78 gold medals, 94 silver medals, and 167 bronze medals.

Oyo state finished fourth on the log to set a record of winning 50 gold medals in a single national sports festival, the state won 163 medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze.

Ogun Para Athletes
Ogun Para Athletes AFP

Lagos finished fifth with 172 medals, 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 74 bronze medals.

Dapo Abiodun has promised to give the gold medalist one million naira, silver medalist will get Five hundred thousand naira.

Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun
Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun AFP

He said that bronze medalists will get two hundred and fifty thousand naira each and Athletes that didn't win the medal will get one hundred thousand naira each.

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million

  • Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards

    Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards

  • The Futsal Lagos.

    WLB Sports Limited to launch ambitious Futsal League with Lagos exhibition

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: World Cup semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia Live

QATAR 2022: World Cup semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia Live

NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million

NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million

Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards

Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards

WLB Sports Limited to launch ambitious Futsal League with Lagos exhibition

WLB Sports Limited to launch ambitious Futsal League with Lagos exhibition

Paul Onuachu could be on his way out of Genk

Paul Onuachu could be on his way out of Genk

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: Bet on player special options from the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Bet on player special options from the World Cup

PREMIER LEAGUE: Iwobi to sign new long term contract with Everton - right or wrong decision?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Iwobi to sign new long term contract with Everton - right or wrong decision?

WORLD CUP SQUADS: Morocco staking Africa's 'underdog' claim by defeating teams almost four times their value

WORLD CUP SQUADS: Morocco staking Africa's 'underdog' claim by defeating teams almost four times their value

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

empty

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion to win first National title in Asaba