The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to reward the state gold medalist with one million naira at the just concluded 21st national sports festival in Delta state.
NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million
Ogun state won 70 medals at the National Sports Festival in Delta State.
Recommended articles
The state won 70 medals in Delta state and won the bid to host the 22nd edition in the state. The biannual national sporting event was billed for December 4 to 10.
Ogun finished Eight in Delta
Ogun state contingent finished eighth on the log with a total number of 70 medals, 15 gold medals, 18 silver, and 37 bronze medals at the just concluded National sports festival in Delta state.
Delta dominated again with 648 medals, 320 Gold Medals, 200 Silver Medals, and 128 Bronze Medals.
Bayelsa State finished second with a total number of 337 medals, 132 Gold medals, 115 silver medals, and 90 Bronze medals while Edo State finished third with 339 medals, 78 gold medals, 94 silver medals, and 167 bronze medals.
Oyo state finished fourth on the log to set a record of winning 50 gold medals in a single national sports festival, the state won 163 medals, 51 silver, and 62 bronze.
Lagos finished fifth with 172 medals, 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 74 bronze medals.
I will reward the gold medalist 1M naira – Dapo Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun has promised to give the gold medalist one million naira, silver medalist will get Five hundred thousand naira.
He said that bronze medalists will get two hundred and fifty thousand naira each and Athletes that didn't win the medal will get one hundred thousand naira each.
More from category
-
NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL: Ogun state rewards gold medalist with N1 million
-
Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards
-
WLB Sports Limited to launch ambitious Futsal League with Lagos exhibition