National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

Athletes have started picking medals as the 21st National sports festival enters day two in Delta state.

The action resume in different games after the festival tagged Delta 2022 Beyond the Medals was declared opened by the president Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory will be competing in 38 games, Team Edo who were runners up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

In Table tennis, Team Delta won gold medal in the women's team after defeating Team Oyo 3-0.

Delta team consist of west African champion, Fatima Bello, Rashidat Ogundele, Ajoke Ojomu and Aminat Fashola.

Delta state Fatima Bello beat Oyo's Fatimo Kazeem 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7) at the indoor sports hall of Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Ajoke Ojomu fought hard against Halima Hussain to win 3-2 (11-3, 9-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3) before the team captain Rashidat Ogundele sealed the victory for Delta.

Harun Usman Akamsoko of team Oyo has won a gold medal in Taekwondo Poomsae, Agada Elijah also won first gold medal for Team Nasarawa in the Taekwondo Poomsae.

Team Edo claimed it's first medal in the Men's 500m Sprint Cycling.

Latifat Tijani also secure another gold for ogun State in para powerlifting after the state won two gold on opening day.

