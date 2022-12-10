National Sports Festival: Delta State dominates again, wins 7th consecutive title

The National Sports Festival in Delta state is the 21st edition of the biannual national sporting event in the country billed for December 4 to 10.

The state finished top of the Medals Table with 648 medals, 320 Gold Medals, 200 Silver Medals, and 128 Bronze Medals.

Bayelsa State finished second with a total number of 337 medals, 132 Gold medals, 115 silver medals and 90 Bronze medals while Edo State finished third with 339 medals, 78 gold medals, 94 silver medals and 167 bronze medals.

Oyo state finished fourth on the log to set a record of winning 50 gold medals in a single national sports festival, the state won 163 medals, 51 silver and 62 bronze.

Lagos finished fifth with 172 medals, 41 gold medals, 57 silver medals and 74 bronze medals.

Rivers, Kano, Ogun, FCT Abuja, Akwa Ibom are placed sixth to ten on the log table.