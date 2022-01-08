Top 5 highest rated Cameroon players on FIFA 22

Cameroon are on paper considered as tournament favorites and it's no surprise really especially with their history of continental success and achievements.

For video gamers who might be wondering how much firepower the Indomitable Lions boast on the EA Sports FIFA 22, look no further.

Here are the top 5 best players of Cameroon in the soccer video game:

1 Joel Matip - Liverpool Fc

Well why of course? 30 year old Liverpool defender, Matip is the undisputed number one Cameroonian player in the game with an OPR OF 83.

Matip might never represent the National team again after he recently confirmed his decision to stick with his club side.

The experienced center back boasts an impressive 85 for his defensive attributes, 78 - Physicality which is fair to say going from his physique.

Unfortunately, Matip's career most times have been highlighted by injuries but still the 30 year old is a key player for Liverpool having previously won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup as well as the UEFA Super Cup.

2 Karl Toko Ekambi - Olympique Lyon

Karl Brilliant Toko Ekambi is second on the list with an OPR of 78. The 6ft attacker plys his trade with French side, Lyon.

Ekambi's greatest strength in the game is his Pace for which he is awarded 85.

The 28 years old is also awarded 77 for his Dribbling, a pretty decent rating if i must say and he's awarded 78 for his Shooting.

The former Villareal star would be a real weapon in Cameroon's attack heading into the AFCON tournament this January and is a bargain player for FUT gamers who desire attackers on a cheap and at the same time quality as well.

3 Jean-Pierre Nsame - Young Boys FC

Nsame is another attacker that comes third on this list. The 28 year old striker plays for Switzerland giants Young Boys in the Swiss Super league.

Nsame won't be playing for Cameroon at the tournament but he has an impressive OPR of 78 which you should check out, similar to Ekambi's but both differ in abilities.

Nsame's main strength is his Physicality for which he is rated 80- not surprising though going from his 6ft 2 stature.

The striker is also awarded 79 for his Pace and 77 for his Shooting, making him one of the decent African center fowards in the game.

4 Vincent Aboubakar - Al Nassr

29 year old striker Aboubakar is a popular name amongst video gamers.

The striker who scored the winning goal that enabled Cameroon lift the AFCON trophy in 2017 has an OPR on 77, his OPR in the last two editions have not been quite steady dropping to as low as 74 in FIFA 21 prior to his 78 in FIFA 20.

Aboubakar plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and his greatest strength is his 80 rated Physicality as is seen with his playing style.

He is also a decent finisher but is awarded 75 for shooting.

The former Porto and Besiktas man is awarded 78 for his dribbling and 75 for his Pace.

5 Eric Choupo-Moting - Bayern Munich

Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting is one of the most experienced players for the Cameroon National team. The 32 year old Bayern Munich striker has an OPR of 76.

The former PSG and Schalke star has seen a drastic decline in his FIFA OPRs in the last 3 years from FIFA 19 to FIFA 22 - 77, 76, 75 and now 76 respectively. The striker still boasts a wealth of experience though with 78- Dribbling being his greatest attribute in the game.

Chupo-Moting is not a bad poacher after all regardless of his 73- Shooting, he's still a pretty much decent finisher.

His wealth of experience would be very much needed for the hosts Cameroon at this month's showpiece. The Ligue 1 and Bundesliga winner completes the top 5 highest-rated list.