[WATCH]: Stone Cold Steve mark his return to WWE with trademark 'stunner'

In the WWE's return to Arlington Texas, Austin who hails from the state made a signature entrance to the ring. Rolling back the years, Austin cut Kevin Owen's speech with his theme song driving in on a quad bike to the screams and chants of tens of thousands of fans in the AT&T arena.

True to his persona Steve Austin repeatedly downed cans of beer throughout a match in which Kevin Owens struggled to get near the legendary performer.

Twitter/SI

Owens appeared to be fighting his way into the match, hitting Austin with multiple blows, leaving him stunned. Owens' steel chair attack on Austin bounced off the top rope, creating the opportunity Austin had been waiting for.

The veteran capitalized on the mistake and hit a brutal stunner before pinning Owens to win.

After defeating Owens, 'Stone Cold' then handed out another stunner to Byron Saxton to a before celebrating with his brother which drew much admiration from the crowd, who rose to their feet to pay tribute to one of the greatest wrestlers the franchise has ever seen.