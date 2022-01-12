Mohamed Salah wore a special special-edition AFCON boots in Egypt's 1-0 loss to Nigeria

The 29 year old attacker is currently in a deal with the iconic sportswear brand -Adidas released the custom boots he debuted against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their AFCON Group D fixture in Cameroon in which the Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Instagram

The custom-made boots shows an incredible amount of gold color and a mix of red in vibrant style.

The sole of the boots is also a unique transition from gold to white color.

Instagram

Mohamed Salah's initials can be spotted at the back of the boots with the inscription. "M.O" at the back of the left shoe while the right has a "Crown" shape inscribed on it.