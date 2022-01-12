Liverpool star and Egypt National team talisman, Mohamed Salah debuted his new Adidas special-edition AFCON boots.
Mohamed Salah wore a special special-edition AFCON boots in Egypt's 1-0 loss to Nigeria
The 29 year old attacker is currently in a deal with the iconic sportswear brand -Adidas released the custom boots he debuted against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their AFCON Group D fixture in Cameroon in which the Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 defeat.
The custom-made boots shows an incredible amount of gold color and a mix of red in vibrant style.
The sole of the boots is also a unique transition from gold to white color.
Mohamed Salah's initials can be spotted at the back of the boots with the inscription. "M.O" at the back of the left shoe while the right has a "Crown" shape inscribed on it.
Unfortunately for Salah, not even the impressive special-edition boots was enough to help Egypt avoid defeat against Nigeria in Cameroon yesterday.