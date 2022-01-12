Mohamed Salah wore a special special-edition AFCON boots in Egypt's 1-0 loss to Nigeria

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Mo Salah debuted his new boots in their AFCON 2021 opener against Nigeria.

Mo Salah's special edition AFCON boots
Mo Salah's special edition AFCON boots

Liverpool star and Egypt National team talisman, Mohamed Salah debuted his new Adidas special-edition AFCON boots.

The 29 year old attacker is currently in a deal with the iconic sportswear brand -Adidas released the custom boots he debuted against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their AFCON Group D fixture in Cameroon in which the Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Mo Salah's Adidas Special edition AFCON boots
Mo Salah's Adidas Special edition AFCON boots Instagram

The custom-made boots shows an incredible amount of gold color and a mix of red in vibrant style.

The sole of the boots is also a unique transition from gold to white color.

The back view of Salah's Adidas special edition AFCON boots
The back view of Salah's Adidas special edition AFCON boots Instagram

Mohamed Salah's initials can be spotted at the back of the boots with the inscription. "M.O" at the back of the left shoe while the right has a "Crown" shape inscribed on it.

Unfortunately for Salah, not even the impressive special-edition boots was enough to help Egypt avoid defeat against Nigeria in Cameroon yesterday.

