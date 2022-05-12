Nigerian UFC champion Kamaru Usman celebrates 35th birthday in style

Usman who was born in Auchi, Edo State Southern Nigeria is now based in the United States of America (USA).

Usman is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder. He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special occasion.

Usman posted a video with several photo combinations from his time in the octagon to hanging out with popular Nigerian singer and afrobeats star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.