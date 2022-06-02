MMA

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  MMA

Former MMA fighter turned combat training coach Rafael Cordeiro has revealed that he holds Nigerian born MMA star Israel Adesanya in the highest regards.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Cordeiro particularly highlighted Adesanya’s mindset, stating that his fighting intelligence is unmatched in the octagon and that his mindset is another unique tool he uses when he fights.

Recommended articles

Since he retired from MMA, Cordeiro has transitioned to become a renowned fighting coach under the Kings' MMA. His most high profile trainee is former heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, but he has some active MMA fighters under his tutelage.

Cordeiro alongside Boxing legend Mike Tyson
Cordeiro alongside Boxing legend Mike Tyson Twitter

Cordeiro spoke highly of Adesanya in an interview with The Schmo, saying that the fighter’s high Intelligence quotient (IQ) makes him difficult to come up against in the octagon.

“We lost some fights against him. His mental game makes a lot of difference. His technique is good, but his mentality is better than his technique.

Israel Adesanya shows off his kicking range against Martin Vettori (Twitter/UFC)
Israel Adesanya shows off his kicking range against Martin Vettori (Twitter/UFC) Twitter

"He has a high IQ inside the octagon. I believe this makes the difference between him and a lot of fighters." Cordeiro said.

Some of the prestigious coach’s clients have fallen short when matched up with Adesanya, with Marvin Vettori losing two The Last Stylebender via unanimous decision on two occasions. Another one of his clients, Kelvin Gastelum, did well to survive a fourth-round barrage, only to eventually lose by a unanimous decision like Vettori before him.

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Getty Images

Although Adesanya has bested two of his better pupils, Cordeiro still believes that nobody is unbeatable and has vowed to find a chink in his armour.

“He’s a tough guy, but he’s not unbreakable though. In the future, for sure, we’re going to find a way to beat him.” a confident Cordeiro said.

Adesanya will return to the octagon for the highly anticipated middleweight fight with Jared Cannonier.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Israel Adesanya

    Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

  • Kamaru Usman

    Kamaru Usman celebrates 35th birthday in style

  • Kamaru Usman send message to Jake Paul and Canelo

    'Locked in a room who makes it out alive' - Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jake Paul and Canelo

Recommended articles

Steph Curry on the brink of immortality as the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Mike Tyson's trainer mentions Israel Adesanya's best weapon

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

'Dessers wanted 2.6bn naira salary' - Derksen accuses Super Eagles star after failed Feyenoord move

'Dessers wanted 2.6bn naira salary' - Derksen accuses Super Eagles star after failed Feyenoord move

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Peseiro leads intense training ahead of Ecuador clash [Photos]

Peseiro leads intense training ahead of Ecuador clash [Photos]