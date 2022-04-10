UFC

Khamzat Chimaev wins bloody battle against Gilbert Burns to remain undefeated

Niyi Iyanda
Khamzat Chimaev preserves his undefeated record following a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Khamzat Chimaev preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns
Khamzat Chimaev preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns

Swedish Welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev has proved his doubters wrong with a hard-fought victory over Gilbert Burns on Sunday morning. In recent weeks, Chimaev has made several confident claims, even accepting to challenge Nigerian powerhouse Kamaru Usman.

Heading into the fight, many expected Burns to be a more tricky opponent than Chimaev's usual prey. Since February 2021, Burns has been ranked number two in the UFC's Welterweight rankings, only behind Chimaev's dream opponent, Kamaru Usman.

Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns Imago

The Swede's intentions were clear from the first round, he tried to force Burns into a grappling contest on the mat, but the Brazilian showed great strength to force his way back to his feet. Chimaev then changed his approach, ditching wrestling for an out and out slugfest.

The final seconds of the first were very thrilling, with the undefeated Chimaev landing a couple of heavy shots at Burns, knocking him to the ground and leaving a cut on his opponents head.

Chimaev drew first blood with a heavy shot to Burns' head
Chimaev drew first blood with a heavy shot to Burns' head Imago

The second round was different to the first, with Burns easing his way into the fight. The Jiu Jitsu champion returned a massive Chimaev punch with a heavy hand of his own, smelling blood Burns gave the Swede another powerful blow, which sent Chimaev to the canvas. Chimaev did well to get back up and avoid the shocking knockout Burns was looking for.

Burns rocked Chimaev in the second round, even cutting him under the eye
Burns rocked Chimaev in the second round, even cutting him under the eye Imago

In Round Three, both men were visibly exhausted. Chimaev got the upper hand when he pinned Burns against the fence and delivered a barrage of punches, but Burns did well to keep the fight from ending prematurely.

Chimaev pinned Burns to the fence and unleashed a series of kicks and punches on the Brazilian fighter
Chimaev pinned Burns to the fence and unleashed a series of kicks and punches on the Brazilian fighter Imago

The final few minutes of the round resembled a street fight, with both men exchanging quick but heavy blows rather than going for the powershot to knock the opponent out.

Both men gave good accounts of themselves
Both men gave good accounts of themselves Twitter

Although Burns pushed him to the limit, Chimaev emerged victorious after all three judges came to a unanimous decision. That win leaves Chimaev 11-0 ( 11 wins and 0 losses) as his unblemished MMA career continues.

UFC boss Dana white believes Chimaev could face Colby Covington next before getting a shot at Kamaru Usman.

Niyi Iyanda

