'He’s unstoppable now'- MMA promoter thinks this fighter can stop Israel Adesanya

Niyi Iyanda
In an interview with MMA outfit Sherdog.com, Abdelaziz made the confident claim that should Khabib return to the MMA, he would not only defeat Israel Adesanya but seal the win inside three rounds.

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Khabib would easily stop Israel Adesanya
“Khabib now weighs 200 pounds, If he comes tomorrow and cuts to 185, he will stop Israel Adesanya in three rounds. I can see it.

“If Khabib wants to come back and talks with Dana White and says, ‘Let me fight at middleweight,’ he will finish Israel in three rounds. Israel can’t stop his wrestling, he can’t stop his grappling, but striking, of course, Israel is the best striker on this planet.” Abdelaziz said.

Israel Adesanya
Abdelaziz who regularly trains with Khabib revealed that the undefeated fighter is still in prime shape and would be willing to take on almost any challenger.“He beats heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights, lightweights – he’s unstoppable now. He’s like a tractor-trailer.” Abdelaziz said.

Khabib left the UFC following the unfortunate death of his father and trainer in 2020 and decided to take up his mantle to train the next generation of MMA fighters in his native Dagestan. Abdelaziz feels that despite the promise Khabib made to his mother, he could one day make a return as he is still in top shape.

Khabib was inconsolable after the unfortunate passing of his father
“He can come back and fight at middleweight and become a champion today, he’s always in good shape, he’s always in good spirits, and you never know. Honestly, he said, ‘I’m never going to fight again.’ But sometimes I feel like he wants to”, Abdelaziz said.

Adesanya is preparing for his next fight against Jared Cannonier, scheduled for July 3 in Nevada.

Niyi Iyanda

