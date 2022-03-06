Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu suffers loss to Nicolae Negumereanu

The 29-year-old Nzechukwu competed against Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu in a Light Heavyweight division preliminary card fight.

The African savage as Nzechukwu is known as wore the green short representing Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

There was not much throwing in the first round as the first was slow-paced which resulted in some boos. Nzechukwu landed a pair of punches as the round ended.

In round two there was a lot of cage-squishing with repeated one-punch combinations from the Imo state Negumereanu.

With a wicked jab Nzechukwu connected with Negumereanu whose nose started bleeding.

In round three, Nzechukwu was able to land a big knee after the initial stoppage due to a poke in the eye of Negumereanu.

Pulse Nigeria

Nzechukwu was also able to land a right on the temple of his opponent. This was an explosive round as both fighters gave their all.

After three rounds the judges scored the fight (27-29, 29-27, 29-27) as Nzechukwu suffered a point loss in a split decision to Negumereanu.