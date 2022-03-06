UFC 272

Nigeria's Kennedy Nzechukwu suffers loss to Nicolae Negumereanu

Tosin Abayomi
Imo State-born Nzechukwu damaged his opponent but the judges decided he did not do enough to win.

Nigerian mixed martial artist Kennedy Nzechukwu was in action at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 272 edition at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America (USA) in the early hours of Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The 29-year-old Nzechukwu competed against Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu in a Light Heavyweight division preliminary card fight.

The African savage as Nzechukwu is known as wore the green short representing Nigeria.

There was not much throwing in the first round as the first was slow-paced which resulted in some boos. Nzechukwu landed a pair of punches as the round ended.

In round two there was a lot of cage-squishing with repeated one-punch combinations from the Imo state Negumereanu.

With a wicked jab Nzechukwu connected with Negumereanu whose nose started bleeding.

In round three, Nzechukwu was able to land a big knee after the initial stoppage due to a poke in the eye of Negumereanu.

Nzechukwu was also able to land a right on the temple of his opponent. This was an explosive round as both fighters gave their all.

After three rounds the judges scored the fight (27-29, 29-27, 29-27) as Nzechukwu suffered a point loss in a split decision to Negumereanu.

Nzechukwu who is one of the rising contenders in the UFC Light Heavyweight division now has a record of 9-3 as he continues to build his career.

