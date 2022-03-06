Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist Kamarudeen "Kamaru" Usman was in attendance at the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) 272 edition in the early hours of Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Kamaru Usman shows off as Colby Covington defeats Jorge Masvidal
The Nigerian nightmare was there to witness the battle between 2 fighters he has already disgraced.
Usman watched on as two welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal battled.
The former freestyle wrestler is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and was there to watch two of the top challengers in the division.
Usman stated before the fight that he was going to relinquish the UFC BMF belt to the winner of the fight.
Dressed in a brown jacket, blue jeans, and black tops Usman watched as Covington and Masvidal battled in the Octagon set up at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America (USA).
The fight between Covington and Masvidal was the main event and went the full five rounds.
Covington would emerge victorious against Masvidal according to a unanimous score (49-46, 50-44, 50-45) by the judges after the contest.
After the fight, Covington called out Dustin Poirier, He said, "Louisiana swamp trash. I'll see you soon, You're next!"
Despite a great fight between Masvidal and Covington, it is unlikely they get a title shot at Usman in the near future as the Nigerian nightmare has defeated both MMA stars twice in the Octagon.
