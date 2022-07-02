UFC

'I got him for you'- Kamaru Usman teases Leon Edwards with Jorge Masvidal K.O

Niyi Iyanda
Kamaru Usman has revealed to Leon Edwards that his spectacular knockout of Jorge Masvidal was for him.

Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278

The undefeated UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has taken his upcoming opponent Leon Edwards down memory lane, reminding the Brit of a flashpoint he had with a fellow fighter back in 2020.

After UFC Fight night 147, Edwards and Masvidal got into an altercation, which led to the Gamebred fighter throwing punches at Edwards. At the time, Masvidal was being interviewed after securing a knockout against Darren Till when Edwards approached him and began to taunt him and ask him for a fight.

In typical erratic Masvidal fashion, he descended on Edwards and hit him with what he later described as a ‘three-piece with the soda’. Edwards chose not to press charges, but that encounter still rings a bell in both fighters’ minds.

At the press conference ahead of their scheduled fight at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman teased Edwards, stating that his brutal knockout of Masvidal, was in honour of the Brit and expects him to be grateful.

Kamaru Usman secured a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261
Kamaru Usman secured a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

“Listen, I like you, my man. I’ve done a lot for you. That man[ Masvidal] went back there in London, he put his hands on you, and you guys didn’t do anything, so I had to handle it for you – that’s why I had to knock his head to the moon. I got him for you, so I like you. Thank me.” Usman said.

Usman will defend his UFC Welterweight title and undefeated status as he takes on Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 21.

