Kamaru Usman celebrates 35th birthday in style

Usman who was born in Auchi, Edo State Southern Nigeria is now based in the United States of America (USA).

Usman is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder. He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special occasion.

Usman posted a video with several photo combinations from his time in the octagon to hanging out with popular Nigerian singer and afrobeats star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.

Along with the video was a message that said, "Birthday Mood!!! Wow what a wild ride 34 has been. Here’s to an even bigger and better 35 years old me. Love and respect for all who continue to touch my life."

Usman who is Nigeria's first UFC champion took to Instagram to host a live session to celebrate the occasion.

The Nigerian Nightmare as Usman is known, stated his intentions to fight boxing legend Saul Canelo Alvarez later this year.

However, Canelo recently lost to Bivol and a rematch is set to take place.