Legendary heavyweight set to return against current champion Francis Ngannou

He got off with a plea deal and served no jail time, but faced sanctions from the combat sports world as this was not his first violent offence. Since then Jones has been out of the ring, but consistently training since September 2021.

The return of Bones

Prior to his fall from grace, Jon Jones was an unstoppable force in the UFC. The former light heavyweight champion has made an unprecedented 11 title defenses and has only lost one of his 27 UFC fights after being disqualified for an illegal use of his elbow.

Twitter

UFC boss Dana White has repeatedly named him amongst his three best fighters since starting the franchise with other two fighters being the Dagestani Eagle, Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman.

White himself is looking forward to the return of one of his most prized fighters and even suggested that Jones could make the step up from light heavyweight to challenge some of the current best heavyweight fighters in Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“Jon Jones is ready to go, we’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic.” White said while speaking on the The Jim Rome Show.