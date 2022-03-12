5Five 4Four’s second Face-Off Fight Night to hold in March 2022

Powered by the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, the first FaceOff Fight Night was launched in Nigeria on January 7th, 2022 in a star-studded event with celebrities including The African Giant Burna Boy, comedian Bovi, reality TV star Nengi Hampson, DJ Spinall, Olisa Adibua, Wofai Fada, William Uchemba, amongst many others in attendance.

The event, which will broadcast live on cable and terrestrial channels across Nigeria and 45 other African countries, is sponsored by Legend Extra Stout, Climax Energy Drink, Bet9ja and Aiico Insurance.

UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman, who returned to Nigeria to host Face-Off Fight Night 1 — the first edition of the Martial Mixed Art (MMA) fight series, revealed the vision behind this historic partnership with 5Five 4Four to grow the sport in Africa and provide opportunities for African fighters.

He said “I have thought about it over and over on how I can help. How can I go back and create opportunities for children like myself? This is the best way to do that. I was able to run into my amazing partners who had a similar vision as well, and this vision is to create opportunities to be able to get all those kids like myself to change their lives or their families’ lives.”

Kamaru went on to affirm: “It’s not just about doing a show, we want to do big things with this event, we want to be able to change the culture. We want to be able to change the way things are right now. We are not only creating those opportunities, but we want to do it for future generations to come.”

FaceOff Fight Nights are a series of high-end MMA events organized by 54 limited and powered by Kamaru Usman aiming to create a new trend of premium activations, merging sports and entertainment in an internationally proven concept and giving MMA fans an opportunity to watch professional fights live.

For more information, visit www.ako.show and follow @theAKOshow on socials for updates.