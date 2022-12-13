Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA redesign 6 awards

The new NBA awards were revealed on Tuesday, December 13 following the confirmation of new regular season awards added earlier in the month.

The new awards were designed by Victor Solomon and are named after legends Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Jerry West.

AFP

Michael Jordan MVP trophy

The new NBA regular season Most Valuable Player award will is now named the Michael Jordan Trophy.

The award bears the name of Jordan regarded by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.

The namesake badge is six-sided, a nod to Jordan’s six NBA championships. The 15-degree angle of the base is a nod to Jordan’s 15-season career.

The crystal basketball consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan’s jersey number. The crystal basketball measures 1.23 inches in diameter, in reference to the singularity of the MVP and Jordan’s standout career.

The trophy stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, representing Jordan’s jersey number (23) and the number of NBA championships (6). Its five-sided base is a nod to Jordan’s five league MVPs.

AFP

Hakeem Olajuwon DPOY

The NBA also named the Defensive Player of the Year Trophy after Nigerian-American former professional basketball Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon.

Olajuwon a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams is also a two-time NBA champion, 12-time NBA All-Star, league MVP, and two-time NBA Finals MVP, with a 12-time All-NBA Team selection.

Olajuwon is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection ranks ninth in steals and is the all-time leader in blocked shots.

Speaking on the recognition Olajuwon said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the league’s best defensive player each year.

“Great basketball teams are defined by their ability to defend, with every great team connected by an elite defensive anchor.”

The Jerry West Trophy

The NBA also introduced the NBA Clutch Player of the Year named after Los Angeles Laker great Jerry West,

The award will honor the NBA player who best comes through for his teammates in the clutch.

West a member of the 35th, 50th, and 75th NBA Anniversary Teams is an NBA champion, 14-time NBA All-Star, NBA Finals MVP, and NBA All-Star Game MVP with 12 All-NBA Team selections.

Now a special advisor with the Clippers speaking on the award he said, “There are few greater thrills as a basketball player than coming through for your teammates and fans when they need it most."

AFP

The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy

The Rookie of the Year Trophy is now named after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Chamberlain won four league MVPs, and two NBA championships with 13 NBA All-Star selections and 10 All-NBA Team selections.

Chamberlain averaged 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds in 46.4 minutes per game for the Philadelphia Warriors as a Rookie in the 1959-60 season.

Speaking on the recognition his sister on behalf of the Chamberlain family said, “We are humbled and thankful that the NBA has immortalized Wilt’s greatness with this honor.

“Wilt rewrote nearly every NBA record throughout his illustrious career, which tipped off with an incredible rookie season that redefined what was possible and set a ceiling as high as he stood for all rookies who have followed.”

The John Havlicek Trophy

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year has now been named after John Havlicek for his Hall of Fame career.

Havlicek an NBA Finals MVP with eight NBA All-Defensive Team selections came off the bench for the first seven seasons of his career.

His wife Beth Havlicek on the recognition said, “We are honored that the NBA recognized John’s career achievements with this award.

“John defined what it means to be the ultimate sixth man, with his leadership and stellar play serving as the utmost example of effectively starring in a role for the betterment of the team.”

The George Mikan Trophy

The NBA Most Improved Player of the Year was renamed after the great George Mikan.

Mikan had a Hall of Fame career including five NBA championships in seven seasons, four NBA All-Star selections, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, and six selections to the All-NBA Team.

Speaking on the recognition, his son said, “We are grateful that the NBA has recognized George’s career achievements with this honor.

“George is one of the best NBA players ever, but perhaps his greatest legacy is the one he has passed down to others through his legendary ‘Mikan Drill,’ providing generations of basketball players around the world with the tools to improve their game.”