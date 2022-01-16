Melbourne 2022: Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia

The World Number One is set to miss January's Grand Slam after losing a case at a Federal Court ruling

Serbia's Novak Djokovic might have to wait longer to break the all-time Grand Slam Championship record after a Federal Court ruled that the 34-year-old will be deported from Australia imminently following concerns over his vaccination uncertainty.

Australia's immigration minister - Alex Hawke made a decision to cancel Djokovic's visa stating that he was "willing to accept" Djokovic as he indeed had a valid medical exemption from vaccination, so it, therefore, had no impact on his decision.

Rather, Hawke decided to cancel Djokovic's visa as he might be a threat to public health and good order with the Federal court confirming ultimately that the decision was entirely a legal procedure.

Djokovic had previously launched a successful appeal initially against his deportation but returned to the Squalid Park Hotel where he had been previously detained.

Following this development, World Number One - Djokovic will however be replaced in the Australian Open draw by a "lucky loser".

Italy's Salvatore Caruso has been confirmed as his replacement and he will face Djokovic's fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round as the Australian Open is set to kick off on Monday evening at the Rod Laver Arena.

