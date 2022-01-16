Melbourne 2022: Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia

Twitter

Australia's immigration minister - Alex Hawke made a decision to cancel Djokovic's visa stating that he was "willing to accept" Djokovic as he indeed had a valid medical exemption from vaccination, so it, therefore, had no impact on his decision.

Rather, Hawke decided to cancel Djokovic's visa as he might be a threat to public health and good order with the Federal court confirming ultimately that the decision was entirely a legal procedure.

Djokovic had previously launched a successful appeal initially against his deportation but returned to the Squalid Park Hotel where he had been previously detained.

Following this development, World Number One - Djokovic will however be replaced in the Australian Open draw by a "lucky loser".

