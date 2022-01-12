Meet the 56 year old footballer who is three years older than PSG

The 54 year old attacker has been playing professional football with Brazilian side, Santos FC since 1986 and has played for over 13 clubs in his professional career including Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and Italian Serie A club, Fc Genoa.

Miura is undoubtedly the oldest footballer active on this planet- earth, and doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The former Yokohama Fc star will be looking forward to playing his 37th season in club football after recently signing with fourth division Japanese soccer team - Suzuka Point Getters Fc.

“King Kazu,” as is Miura's nickname has stated that said he was grateful for the opportunity to play for his new side and will strive to contribute all he can on the field as he will equally turn 55 next month.