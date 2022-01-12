Meet the 56 year old footballer who is three years older than PSG

David Ben
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has just signed up with a fourth tier professional football club at age 54.

Kuzayoshi Miura is the world's oldest active footballer

Kuzayoshi Miura is a true legend in Japanese football and is even older than French club PSG, who had been founded three years after he was born.

The 54 year old attacker has been playing professional football with Brazilian side, Santos FC since 1986 and has played for over 13 clubs in his professional career including Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and Italian Serie A club, Fc Genoa.

Miura is undoubtedly the oldest footballer active on this planet- earth, and doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The former Yokohama Fc star will be looking forward to playing his 37th season in club football after recently signing with fourth division Japanese soccer team - Suzuka Point Getters Fc.

“King Kazu,” as is Miura's nickname has stated that said he was grateful for the opportunity to play for his new side and will strive to contribute all he can on the field as he will equally turn 55 next month.

The Japanese legend made 89 appearances for Japan scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances and over 180 goals in his club career.

