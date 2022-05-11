Giammarco Antoci is an Italian sculptor and founder of the the SNK Lab Art project - an Italian based collective of sculptors that recreate sportswears and sneakers into massive wooden sculptors.
Meet Giammarco Antoci, A master sculptor of sporting gears
Giammarco Antonin is an Italian artist the man behind SNK Lab Art collective, which creates sports gears and recreates them into incredible wooden sculptures.
The SNK project was born in Sicily that marries street culture and craftsmanship.
Antoci and his gifted team carve wood and other materials to give life to sneakers and other sportswears that are artworks.
Giammarco Antoci and the SNK-Lab use Oak, eucalyptus, pear as sculpting elements team because of its roots in Sicily, and their works feature the colors and shades of local wood and the Ragusa earth.
To create their works, Antoci and his team mainly use local raw materials and recycled materials.
One of SNK's most prominent masterpieces is the swingback jersey of former NBA and LA Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
The art was made entirely of a block of pine wood that was rescued in a fire.
Antoci and SNK-LAB also work, using other materials, such as pitch stone, with which they have created a couple of Jordan sneaker models as well as Air Force 1s and Vans.
Their first sculpted set of sneakers were all Jordans made entirely from wood.
The masterpiece was intended for Italian professional basketball player - Marco Belinelli.
However, in addition to sneakers, Giammarco Antoci and the SNK-Lab group also sculpt and build other works like tree houses, a Carthaginian ship, amongst a host of others.
Here are some other incredible works by Antoci and the SNK team:
More from category
-
Meet Giammarco Antoci, A master sculptor of sporting gears
-
EA Sports set to relinquish FIFA title
-
Movie 'Rise' based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's life set for release in June