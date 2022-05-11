Meet Giammarco Antoci, A master sculptor of sporting gears

Giammarco Antonin is an Italian artist the man behind SNK Lab Art collective, which creates sports gears and recreates them into incredible wooden sculptures.

Giammarco Antoci is an Italian sculptor and founder of the the SNK Lab Art project - an Italian based collective of sculptors that recreate sportswears and sneakers into massive wooden sculptors.

Giammarco Antoci (SNK Lab Art)
Giammarco Antoci (SNK Lab Art) Giammarco Antoci/Instagram

The SNK project was born in Sicily that marries street culture and craftsmanship.

Antoci and his gifted team carve wood and other materials to give life to sneakers and other sportswears that are artworks.

SNK wooden scuptured Jordan
SNK wooden scuptured Jordan Snklabart/Instagram

Giammarco Antoci and the SNK-Lab use Oak, eucalyptus, pear as sculpting elements team because of its roots in Sicily, and their works feature the colors and shades of local wood and the Ragusa earth.

SNK wooden scuptured Jordan
SNK wooden scuptured Jordan Snklabart/Instagram
Michael Jordan tribute art by SNK Lab
Michael Jordan tribute art by SNK Lab Snklabart/Instagram

To create their works, Antoci and his team mainly use local raw materials and recycled materials.

One of SNK's most prominent masterpieces is the swingback jersey of former NBA and LA Laker legend Kobe Bryant.

The art was made entirely of a block of pine wood that was rescued in a fire.

Antoci and SNK-LAB also work, using other materials, such as pitch stone, with which they have created a couple of Jordan sneaker models as well as Air Force 1s and Vans.

Their first sculpted set of sneakers were all Jordans made entirely from wood.

The masterpiece was intended for Italian professional basketball player - Marco Belinelli.

However, in addition to sneakers, Giammarco Antoci and the SNK-Lab group also sculpt and build other works like tree houses, a Carthaginian ship, amongst a host of others.

Here are some other incredible works by Antoci and the SNK team:

Wooden sculptured Crocs by SNK
Wooden sculptured Crocs by SNK Snklabart/Instagram
Snk-Lab x Salehe Bembury x New Balance Carved from a Solid Piece of Italian Olive Wood
Snk-Lab x Salehe Bembury x New Balance Carved from a Solid Piece of Italian Olive Wood Snklabart/Instagram
Wooden basketball made from a single piece of wood intended for burning Snk x Bata x Wilson
Wooden basketball made from a single piece of wood intended for burning Snk x Bata x Wilson Snklabart/Instagram
Former international sevens rugby player and college football player Miles Craigwell jersey by SNK Lab
Former international sevens rugby player and college football player Miles Craigwell jersey by SNK Lab Snklabart/Instagram
SNK lab stone sculptured sneakers (From L-R) - Jordan, Vans, Nike
SNK lab stone sculptured sneakers (From L-R) - Jordan, Vans, Nike Snklabart/Instagram

