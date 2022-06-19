World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev came up short in another final after he lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.
Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title
The Russian star could not end a brilliant week in Halle with a trophy, but Mateo did not have any trouble in London.
Mevedev suffers another disappointing loss
Medvedev was totally outclassed by Hurkacz, with the Polish star prevailing 6-1, 6-4. The World No. 1 went into the clash hoping to rewrite the disappointment of losing to Tim Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week, but Hurkacz was too much for him.
The Polish star started quickly by breaking very early in the game before racing into a 5-0 lead. Although Medvedev held serve in the sixth game of the first set, Hurkacz served it out to take it 6-1.
The second set resumed in a similar fashion, with the 25-year-old breaking to take a 2-0 lead. But while the World No. 1 did try to make it competitive, he was unable to break the Polish star's serve, who sealed the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win.
Hurckacz is now the seventh player in the Open Era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour. Meanwhile, Medvedev is now 0-4 in the finals this year.
Berrettini reigns supreme in London
While Medvedev was on the losing side again, Berrettini's good form continued as he defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to retain his Queen's Championship.
It is the Italian's second consecutive title since returning from injury, having won the Stuttgart Open last week. The 26-year-old also successfully defended his trophy at Queens after winning it last year.
Berrettini broke early in the game, but Krajinovic broke back to level 3-3. However, the Italian was better in crucial moments to take the first set 7-5.
The second set was just as competitive as the first, but Berrettini broke in the fifth game to take the match 7-5, 6-4.
More from category
-
Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title
-
Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20
-
'WimbleOLD'- Oldies Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal to play SW19 but Osaka pulls out