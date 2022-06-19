Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Mevedev suffers another disappointing loss

Medvedev was totally outclassed by Hurkacz, with the Polish star prevailing 6-1, 6-4. The World No. 1 went into the clash hoping to rewrite the disappointment of losing to Tim Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week, but Hurkacz was too much for him.

The Polish star started quickly by breaking very early in the game before racing into a 5-0 lead. Although Medvedev held serve in the sixth game of the first set, Hurkacz served it out to take it 6-1.

The second set resumed in a similar fashion, with the 25-year-old breaking to take a 2-0 lead. But while the World No. 1 did try to make it competitive, he was unable to break the Polish star's serve, who sealed the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Hurckacz is now the seventh player in the Open Era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour. Meanwhile, Medvedev is now 0-4 in the finals this year.

Berrettini reigns supreme in London

While Medvedev was on the losing side again, Berrettini's good form continued as he defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to retain his Queen's Championship.

It is the Italian's second consecutive title since returning from injury, having won the Stuttgart Open last week. The 26-year-old also successfully defended his trophy at Queens after winning it last year.

Berrettini broke early in the game, but Krajinovic broke back to level 3-3. However, the Italian was better in crucial moments to take the first set 7-5.