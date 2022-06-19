Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The Russian star could not end a brilliant week in Halle with a trophy, but Mateo did not have any trouble in London.

Hurkacz defeated Medvedev to win Halle as Berrettini defended his Queen's title
Hurkacz defeated Medvedev to win Halle as Berrettini defended his Queen's title

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev came up short in another final after he lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Recommended articles

Medvedev was totally outclassed by Hurkacz, with the Polish star prevailing 6-1, 6-4. The World No. 1 went into the clash hoping to rewrite the disappointment of losing to Tim Van Rijthoven in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week, but Hurkacz was too much for him.

The Polish star started quickly by breaking very early in the game before racing into a 5-0 lead. Although Medvedev held serve in the sixth game of the first set, Hurkacz served it out to take it 6-1.

The second set resumed in a similar fashion, with the 25-year-old breaking to take a 2-0 lead. But while the World No. 1 did try to make it competitive, he was unable to break the Polish star's serve, who sealed the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

ALSO READ: 'WimbleOLD'- Oldies Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal to play SW19 but Osaka pulls out

Doubts remain over Emma Raducanu's ability as she suffers another blow

Iga Swiatek brushes off Coco Gauff to win her second French Open

Hurckacz is now the seventh player in the Open Era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour. Meanwhile, Medvedev is now 0-4 in the finals this year.

While Medvedev was on the losing side again, Berrettini's good form continued as he defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to retain his Queen's Championship.

It is the Italian's second consecutive title since returning from injury, having won the Stuttgart Open last week. The 26-year-old also successfully defended his trophy at Queens after winning it last year.

Berrettini broke early in the game, but Krajinovic broke back to level 3-3. However, the Italian was better in crucial moments to take the first set 7-5.

The second set was just as competitive as the first, but Berrettini broke in the fifth game to take the match 7-5, 6-4.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Hurkacz defeated Medvedev to win Halle as Berrettini defended his Queen's title

    Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

  • Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

    Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

  • Serena and Nadal will play Wimbledon but Osaka has pulled out

    'WimbleOLD'- Oldies Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal to play SW19 but Osaka pulls out

Recommended articles

Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Medvedev loses second consecutive final as Berrettini retains Queen's title

Chelsea launch opening bid for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea launch opening bid for Raheem Sterling

Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

CAF Awards to return for the first time in three years, Morocco to host event

CAF Awards to return for the first time in three years, Morocco to host event

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 16-20 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 16-20 REVEALED

Trending

SCOOP

Nigeria's Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
TENNIS

Serena Williams teases unexpected return to action following Instagram message

BOXING

Tyson Fury demands a WHOPPING £500m to fight AJ vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 winner

Shutterstock
UFC

'He's a tough guy'- Former champion wants undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns