Max Verstappen set to sign a new £22million Red Bull contract

World Champion Max Verstappen is set to extend his contract with Red Bull with a £22million-per-year deal, with confirmation of the agreement expected to be announced in the next few weeks.
The F1 Word Champion looks to set to continue his winning partnership after a controversial win over Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Grand Prix in 2021
The 24-year-old Dutchman edged out Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's at the controversial Saudi Arabia Grand Prix finale in December 2021 to claim his first F1 title last season.
However according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Verstappen is now keen to extend his deal with Red Bull with both parties are set to announce a new contract, keeping the Dutchman with Red Bull for a significant period as well a raise in his salary from £18m to £22m as well as related bonuses.
The report further stated that Verstappen's manager - Raymond Vermeulen went to visit Red Bull boss Helmut Marko in his home in Graz, Austria to discuss the new deal, which is expected to be made official in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile the World champion - Verstappen has been getting ready for his title defence this week at F1's pre-season testing in Barcelona.
After given a day off on Thursday, the Red Bull driver was back to the tracks very early on Friday morning at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, topping the time sheets before his timing was ultimately beaten by Alpine driver and two-time F1 Champion Fernando Alonso.
