Max Verstappen set to sign a new £22million Red Bull contract

The 24-year-old Dutchman edged out Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's at the controversial Saudi Arabia Grand Prix finale in December 2021 to claim his first F1 title last season.

However according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Verstappen is now keen to extend his deal with Red Bull with both parties are set to announce a new contract, keeping the Dutchman with Red Bull for a significant period as well a raise in his salary from £18m to £22m as well as related bonuses.

The report further stated that Verstappen's manager - Raymond Vermeulen went to visit Red Bull boss Helmut Marko in his home in Graz, Austria to discuss the new deal, which is expected to be made official in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile the World champion - Verstappen has been getting ready for his title defence this week at F1's pre-season testing in Barcelona.