Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

The 37-year-old Hamliton recently took a trip to Kenya and was delighted with his visit.

Hamilton, who competes in Formula One for Mercedes is regarded as one of the greatest in the sport.

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles.

Pulse Nigeria

Lewis Hamilton in Kenya

Hamilton took to his official Instagram account to let fans in on his experience in Kenya.

Along with photos of the trip was a message that said, "I spent time with the Pokot people in Kenya and just to be in their presence was one thing... To be welcomed was something different entirely and a massive honour I don’t take lightly.

"The way I felt here is how I feel with my family back at home. We are all family, anyway.