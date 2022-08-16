Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

'We are all family' - Lewis Hamilton all smiles with Pokot people of Kenya.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]
Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

British racing driver Sir Lewis Hamilton has detailed his trip to East African country Kenya.

The 37-year-old Hamliton recently took a trip to Kenya and was delighted with his visit.

Hamilton, who competes in Formula One for Mercedes is regarded as one of the greatest in the sport.

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles.

Hamliton recently took a trip to Kenya and was delighted with his visit.
Hamliton recently took a trip to Kenya and was delighted with his visit. Pulse Nigeria

Hamilton took to his official Instagram account to let fans in on his experience in Kenya.

Along with photos of the trip was a message that said, "I spent time with the Pokot people in Kenya and just to be in their presence was one thing... To be welcomed was something different entirely and a massive honour I don’t take lightly.

Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles.
Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles. Pulse Nigeria

"The way I felt here is how I feel with my family back at home. We are all family, anyway.

"I’ll carry this experience, and all my other memories from Kenya and from this journey as a whole, in my heart forever."

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

    Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

  • Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

    Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

  • Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk

    Mike Tyson tells Anthony Joshua how to defeat Oleksandr Usyk [Video]

Recommended articles

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

Kamaru Usman has called out the USADA on Twitter for disturbing his sleep
UFC

'Angry' Kamaru Usman hits out at UFC Anti-doping agency for disturbing sleep at 5am

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

Tobi Amusan: Achieving Nigerian Excellence, one hurdle at a time

fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch

Nigerians fear for Anthony Joshua as Oleksandr Usyk adds weight ahead of rematch