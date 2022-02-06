Lewis Hamilton announces his return on social media after dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi finale

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been kept a seemingly low profile both on and off social media since his heartbreaking dramatic defeat to Max Verstappen in a controversial finale to the Formula 1 season at Abu Dhabi in November of 2021.

Following the controversial ending to the season last year, speculation had grown over whether or not the seven-time F1 Champion would return to the racing tracks.

Some rumours had even suggested the 37-year-old Brit could retire from the sport entirely.

However, Hamilton via his official Instagram and Twitter page on Saturday has now offered more than a glimmer of hope to fans of the Formula 1 superstar, hinting that he will be back after all.

Hamilton via social media platform Twitter shared a picture of himself on the Grand Canyon in the United States of America with the caption: 'I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!'

Even though this is not official confirmation that Hamilton will take part in next season's championship, it most likely is a hint that he will be back competing with the Mercedes team who were also sent into a state of frenzy after their star driver posted and the #HE IS BACK started to trend as well.

Hamilton's last activity on the Twitter platform was on December 11, a day before the finale in Abu Dhabi.