Lewis Hamilton has finally posted on social media for the first time since the end of last season.
Lewis Hamilton announces his return on social media after dramatic 2021 Abu Dhabi finale
The 37-year-old Mercedes driver has been kept a seemingly low profile both on and off social media since his heartbreaking dramatic defeat to Max Verstappen in a controversial finale to the Formula 1 season at Abu Dhabi in November of 2021.
Following the controversial ending to the season last year, speculation had grown over whether or not the seven-time F1 Champion would return to the racing tracks.
Some rumours had even suggested the 37-year-old Brit could retire from the sport entirely.
However, Hamilton via his official Instagram and Twitter page on Saturday has now offered more than a glimmer of hope to fans of the Formula 1 superstar, hinting that he will be back after all.
Hamilton via social media platform Twitter shared a picture of himself on the Grand Canyon in the United States of America with the caption: 'I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!'
Even though this is not official confirmation that Hamilton will take part in next season's championship, it most likely is a hint that he will be back competing with the Mercedes team who were also sent into a state of frenzy after their star driver posted and the #HE IS BACK started to trend as well.
Hamilton's last activity on the Twitter platform was on December 11, a day before the finale in Abu Dhabi.
After which he went silent following the controversial outcome of the race, which caused some, including former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, to conclude that retirement was nearing for the seven-time champion.