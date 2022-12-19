Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

The championship was organized by the west Africa Para-Volley and the Nigeria Para-Volleyball Federation in conjunction with Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

Sitting volleyball is a form of volleyball for athletes with a disability. As opposed to standing volleyball, in sitting volleyball, players must be sitting on the floor during the game.

The Nine clubs' competition was held for three days at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Legacy volleyball club of Lagos won both the male and female categories.

In the male event, Laoms of Kaduna emerges as the first runner-up while FCT Club emerges as the second runner-up.

Bayelsa, Team Mende, and Falcon sports of Benin republic finished fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

In the e women's event, team FCT and team southwest emerged as first and second runners-up.

We have discovered talents - Para Volleyball federation

The President, of Nigeria Paravolley Federation, Kayode Ladele has said that the federation has used the championship to discover talents that will represent the country.

He said, "Sitting volleyball is not that popular and that is why we need to get athletes together as a club and give them opportunities to explore themselves and bring out teams that will represent Nigeria at international competition.

"Next year there will be all Africans games and sitting volleyball world cup we need athletes to represent the country, we have discovered talents that we will train for the competitions."

On his part, the President Paravolley west Africa, Robinson Tumwesigye has said the region have been able to discover talents that will compete with big names in Africa.

He said, "We have been able to get people that are going into the national team, and we have been to know the level of Nigeria in para volleyball.