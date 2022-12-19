ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The inaugural Para volleyball championship is in preparation for the Africa Championship.

Presentation of trophy to the winner
Presentation of trophy to the winner

Lagos-based clubs have dominated the inaugural edition of the West Africa Sitting Volley Championship in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The championship was organized by the west Africa Para-Volley and the Nigeria Para-Volleyball Federation in conjunction with Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

Sitting volleyball is a form of volleyball for athletes with a disability. As opposed to standing volleyball, in sitting volleyball, players must be sitting on the floor during the game.

Team Legacy volleyball team
Team Legacy volleyball team AFP

The Nine clubs' competition was held for three days at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Legacy volleyball club of Lagos won both the male and female categories.

In the male event, Laoms of Kaduna emerges as the first runner-up while FCT Club emerges as the second runner-up.

Bayelsa, Team Mende, and Falcon sports of Benin republic finished fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Team legacy in action
Team legacy in action AFP

In the e women's event, team FCT and team southwest emerged as first and second runners-up.

The President, of Nigeria Paravolley Federation, Kayode Ladele has said that the federation has used the championship to discover talents that will represent the country.

Team Legacy in action
Team Legacy in action AFP

He said, "Sitting volleyball is not that popular and that is why we need to get athletes together as a club and give them opportunities to explore themselves and bring out teams that will represent Nigeria at international competition.

"Next year there will be all Africans games and sitting volleyball world cup we need athletes to represent the country, we have discovered talents that we will train for the competitions."

On his part, the President Paravolley west Africa, Robinson Tumwesigye has said the region have been able to discover talents that will compete with big names in Africa.

Team laoms in action
Team laoms in action AFP

He said, "We have been able to get people that are going into the national team, and we have been to know the level of Nigeria in para volleyball.

"We as west African, have developed and we are going to the high place to compete with big teams in Africa. We have informed the world about the lack of standard equipment, and they have promised to get back to us and we will continue to use this to develop and discover new talents."

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume both made the year memorable for Nigerian sports.

    Pulse Picks: Top 10 Nigerian sports moments

  • Presentation of trophy to the winner

    Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

  • Face-Off Fight 3.

    All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

Recommended articles

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African footballers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African footballers in 2022

BREAKING: Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

BREAKING: Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41