Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

The national sports festival is the Nigerian Olympics and it's a biannual sporting event.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory are competing in 38 games, with Team Edo who was runners-up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

Adamawa, Bauchi, Bornu, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Yobe and Zamfara are the states that yet to register their presence on the table.

According to the medal table signed by the Chairman games services, thirteen states have not won any medal.

The host, Team Delta is leading the medal log with 80 medals, 43 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze.

Ogun state is second on the log with 18 medals, Seven gold, five silver and Six bronze while south west counterparts, Oyo state is third on the log with 20 medals, six gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Abia state and Edo are ranked fourth and fifth on the log with 11 and 31 medals respectively.

Earlier, Esther Nworgu set new record in the women Para Powerlifting. Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

