Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Adamawa, Bauchi, Bornu, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Yobe and Zamfara are yet to register their presence on the table.

National sports festival medals
National sports festival medals

Nothing less than thirteen states are yet to record a medal at the ongoing 21st National sports festival in Delta state.

Recommended articles

National sports festival medal table
National sports festival medal table AFP

The national sports festival is the Nigerian Olympics and it's a biannual sporting event.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory are competing in 38 games, with Team Edo who was runners-up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

Adamawa, Bauchi, Bornu, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Yobe and Zamfara are the states that yet to register their presence on the table.

Team Delta state won 2021 National Sports festival in Edo state
Team Delta state won 2021 National Sports festival in Edo state AFP

According to the medal table signed by the Chairman games services, thirteen states have not won any medal.

The host, Team Delta is leading the medal log with 80 medals, 43 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze.

Ogun state is second on the log with 18 medals, Seven gold, five silver and Six bronze while south west counterparts, Oyo state is third on the log with 20 medals, six gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Isau Ogunkunle of Ogun state
Isau Ogunkunle of Ogun state AFP

Abia state and Edo are ranked fourth and fifth on the log with 11 and 31 medals respectively.

Earlier, Esther Nworgu set new record in the women Para Powerlifting. Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

Esther Nworgu set a new World Record at the Delta 2022 Para Powerlifting.
Esther Nworgu set a new World Record at the Delta 2022 Para Powerlifting. AFP

She surpassed Chinese Guo Lingling world record of 111kg which set in June.

More from category

  • Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is the new National Reecord holder in the Hammer Throw event

    NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

  • Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is the new National Reecord holder in the Hammer Throw event

    NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

  • Patience George, Tima Godbless and Samson Nathaniel were the star performers on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

    NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

NSF 2022: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi breaks 36-year-old National Record in Asaba

Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo receives blessing from Ighalo to move to Saudi Arabia

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

NSF 2022: Unstoppable Godbless, George and Nathaniel shine on Day 1 of Athletics in Asaba

Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

Kogi, Cross River, ten others yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

Football matches to run the length of an HBO show in new modifications

Football matches to run the length of an HBO show in new modifications

Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to cubs as France roll over Poland

Deadly Three Lions turn Senegal's Teranga to cubs as France roll over Poland

Trending

‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionels Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

'Pray to God that I don't find him' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis