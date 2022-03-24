'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

McGregor has not entered the octagon in almost a year, ever since breaking his leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Since the terrible injury, the Irishman has worked hard on his recovery, and talk has quickly changed to who he could face in his return.

Talksport

Despite advice from fans and pundits that McGregor starts his ascent back to the top of the UFC by fighting in the Lightweight division, the former UFC champion has set his sights on a much more dangerous opponent.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan advised McGregor to be cautious as Usman is arguably the best in the sport.

“He’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman? Be careful what you ask for

“I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived. He’s as good as they get. He’s got ferocious knockout power, he’s elite at wrestling, nobody puts him on his back", Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Instagram

Usman is currently at the top of the UFC's pound for pound rankings, having secured his 14th win a row against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The "Nigerian Nightmare" has successfully defended his title five times, making him one of the most intimidating fighters in the sport.

“The strength of the mind is so important, the ability to overcome, to figure out what to do in times of peril. Some people have a little give up in them, and people have made Conor give up.

Twitter

"Nobody’s made Usman tap except one time. In the second fight of his career he got caught in a rear-naked choke and he got tapped out. But he was new since then, he’s smashed everybody" Rogan said.