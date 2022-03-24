'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Conor McGregor believes he has what it takes to end Kamaru Usmans domination of the UFC. Joe Rogan believes otherwise.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned Conor Mcgregor against going up against Kamaru Usman
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned Conor Mcgregor against going up against Kamaru Usman

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned Conor Mcgregor against calling out Nigerian-American fighter Kamaru Usman.

Recommended articles

McGregor has not entered the octagon in almost a year, ever since breaking his leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier. Since the terrible injury, the Irishman has worked hard on his recovery, and talk has quickly changed to who he could face in his return.

Mcgregor with his left leg in a cast after his fight with Dustin Poirier
Mcgregor with his left leg in a cast after his fight with Dustin Poirier Talksport

Despite advice from fans and pundits that McGregor starts his ascent back to the top of the UFC by fighting in the Lightweight division, the former UFC champion has set his sights on a much more dangerous opponent.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan advised McGregor to be cautious as Usman is arguably the best in the sport.

“He’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman? Be careful what you ask for

“I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived. He’s as good as they get. He’s got ferocious knockout power, he’s elite at wrestling, nobody puts him on his back", Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Kamaru Usman (Instagram/UFC)
Kamaru Usman (Instagram/UFC) Instagram

Usman is currently at the top of the UFC's pound for pound rankings, having secured his 14th win a row against Colby Covington at UFC 268. The "Nigerian Nightmare" has successfully defended his title five times, making him one of the most intimidating fighters in the sport.

“The strength of the mind is so important, the ability to overcome, to figure out what to do in times of peril. Some people have a little give up in them, and people have made Conor give up.

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (Twitter/UFC)
Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (Twitter/UFC) Twitter

"Nobody’s made Usman tap except one time. In the second fight of his career he got caught in a rear-naked choke and he got tapped out. But he was new since then, he’s smashed everybody" Rogan said.

McGregor is currently fighting a different battle. The Irishman was arrested in Dublin on Tuesday night for drunk driving.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • The stage is set for the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

    'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

  • UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned Conor Mcgregor against going up against Kamaru Usman

    'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

  • Novak Djokovic has returned to the top of the ATP men's rankings

    Novak Djokovic reclaims World No.1 title from Daniil Medvedev

Recommended articles

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Buhari receives Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo in Abuja ahead of Super Eagles clash against the Black Stars [Photos]

Buhari receives Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo in Abuja ahead of Super Eagles clash against the Black Stars [Photos]

Trending

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic reclaims World No.1 title from Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has returned to the top of the ATP men's rankings
TENNIS

3-time Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement

Ash Barty is the current Australian Open womens champion

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has warned Conor Mcgregor against going up against Kamaru Usman