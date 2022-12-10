ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

Nigeria and Tanzania qualified for the African qualifier at the Africa Regional B Qualifiers.

Nigeria will join the likes of Zimbabwe, Namibia, Uganda, Rwanda Kenya and Tanzania in the 2023 finals in Namibia.

Africa Regional B Qualifiers in Rwanda

Nigeria ended the Africa Regional B Qualifiers in Rwanda on high note.

The Yellow greens defeated Ghana by 6 wickets which are 131/4 (16.4 overs) and 127/7 (20 overs) in her last game.

Tanzania pipped Nigeria to the top position after they defeated Cameroon by 184 runs.

Earlier, Nigeria was drawn in group B alongside Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Eswatini, The Gambia and Cameroon.

Nigeria first game was against Mozambique, and they defeated the Mozambicans by eight wickets, after making 87 runs in 13.5 overs and dropping two wickets in the process, while Mozambique recorded 86 runs in 20 overs and dropped eight wickets.

In the Second game, Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone before making it three out of three against Eswatini.