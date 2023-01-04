Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

It was a rematch of the two teams after the Wizards shocked the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum two days ago with Antetokoumpo sidelined.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets a 55-point career high in Bucks win

In his return to the team, Antetokounmpo would set a regular season career-high 55 points to inspire the Bucks to a 10-point win.

AFP

Despite missing his shots from three points, Antetokoumpo made 20 shots from 33 field goals.

Antetokounmpo featured for 37 minutes and along with the 55 points, contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two assists.

Antetokoumpo has now scored over 40 points in his last three outings averaging a career-high for the season as the Bucks trail only the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Eastern Conference

Okpala bags Sacramento Kings DPOG

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Chikezie "KZ" Okpala was in action for the Sacramento Kings as they recorded a 117-115 victory away against the Utah Jazz.

AFP

Okpala came off the bench as De'Aaron Fox inspired the Kings to their 20th victory of the season.

The 23-year-old Nigerian featured for seven minutes in the game and did not record a point rebound or assist.

He was however able to contribute two important steals that earned him the Kings Defensive Player of the Game chain.

He posed for photos with the team including his compatriot Chimizie Metu who did not feature in the game.