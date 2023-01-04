ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55 points inspired Bucks to win as Okpala puts on a defensive masterclass for the Kings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55 points to inspire Bucks to win as Okpala puts on a defensive masterclass for the Kings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55 points to inspire Bucks to win as Okpala puts on a defensive masterclass for the Kings.

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Antetokounmpo was in sensational form for the Milwaukee Bucks as they recorded a 123-113 victory against the Washington WSizards in an NBA fixture played in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was a rematch of the two teams after the Wizards shocked the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum two days ago with Antetokoumpo sidelined.

In his return to the team, Antetokounmpo would set a regular season career-high 55 points to inspire the Bucks to a 10-point win.

Antetokounmpo featured for 37 minutes and along with the 55 points, contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two assists.
Antetokounmpo featured for 37 minutes and along with the 55 points, contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two assists. AFP

Despite missing his shots from three points, Antetokoumpo made 20 shots from 33 field goals.

Antetokounmpo featured for 37 minutes and along with the 55 points, contributed 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two assists.

Antetokoumpo has now scored over 40 points in his last three outings averaging a career-high for the season as the Bucks trail only the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Eastern Conference

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Chikezie "KZ" Okpala was in action for the Sacramento Kings as they recorded a 117-115 victory away against the Utah Jazz.

Okpala featured for seven minutes in the game and did not record a point rebound or assist.
Okpala featured for seven minutes in the game and did not record a point rebound or assist. AFP

Okpala came off the bench as De'Aaron Fox inspired the Kings to their 20th victory of the season.

The 23-year-old Nigerian featured for seven minutes in the game and did not record a point rebound or assist.

He was however able to contribute two important steals that earned him the Kings Defensive Player of the Game chain.

He posed for photos with the team including his compatriot Chimizie Metu who did not feature in the game.

The Kings are now fifth in the Western Conference as the aim for their first playoff spot for the first time since 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55 points to inspire Bucks to win as Okpala puts on a defensive masterclass for the Kings.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

  • FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

    FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

  • empty

    How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

Recommended articles

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout as Moriba helps Valencia to Copa del Rey qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout as Moriba helps Valencia to Copa del Rey qualification

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Ten Hag is the answer' Reactions as Manchester United hammer 'sorry' AFC Bournemouth

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Ten Hag is the answer' Reactions as Manchester United hammer 'sorry' AFC Bournemouth

Southampton set to sign another Super Eagles star

Southampton set to sign another Super Eagles star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal fans fume over transfer business following Newcastle stalemate

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal fans fume over transfer business following Newcastle stalemate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Face Off Fight Night 3

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

Ezekiel Nathaniel, Imaobong Uko and Nnamdi Chinecherem, are the Blueprints of Nigerian athletes at Baylor University

A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

Anthony Joshua aims for Hollywood after boxing career, rules out joining the UFC

Anthony Joshua aims for Hollywood after boxing career, rules out joining the UFC

Team Nigeria men's 4x100m relay squad winning Bronze at the Commonwealth Games

World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023