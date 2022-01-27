This week was mostly impressive and no doubt took us really away from the regular kicks and jersey show from the biggest brands on the globe - touching more or other sports as well as it's encouraging work out finesse you could cop today.
Gear Of The Week: Puma and UnderArmour's work out fits and more from Adidas
Revealing the best sporting wears and kicks on display this week in the sporting world
The ladies were sure not left out as well again as ideas for gyming sessions as well as work out routines were laid bare ranging from a variety of quality and style as well.
Here are our top picks for the best sports wears on display this week:
1 Puma Football - Sportswear Brand
Puma Football unveiled the new navy green colored home kit of Brazilian Serie A club Palmeiras.
2 Kingsley Coman - Footballer
Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman wore the New Puma CA Pro Classic sneakers.
3 Carlos Sainz - Formula 1 Driver
Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz debuts the new Puma custom Scudari Ferrari ION speed shoes.
4 Adidas - Sportswear Brand
Adidas Padel promoted the new RX 3.1 Range Tennis Racket.
5 Wendie Renard - Footballer
6 Puma France
Puma France showed off the Puma MB 01 sneaker series.
7 Adidas Russia
Adidas Russia showed off the Adidas FORUM sneaker edition.
8 Reebok - Sportswear Brand
Reebok Argentina promoting their Crop Top Victoria Beckham ribbed(Left) and Ramera Estempada stacked Tees sportswear.
9 Fon and Fa - London based creative designers
10 UnderArmour - Sportswear Brand