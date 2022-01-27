Gear Of The Week: Puma and UnderArmour's work out fits and more from Adidas

David Ben
Revealing the best sporting wears and kicks on display this week in the sporting world

This week was mostly impressive and no doubt took us really away from the regular kicks and jersey show from the biggest brands on the globe - touching more or other sports as well as it's encouraging work out finesse you could cop today.

The ladies were sure not left out as well again as ideas for gyming sessions as well as work out routines were laid bare ranging from a variety of quality and style as well.

Here are our top picks for the best sports wears on display this week:

1 Puma Football - Sportswear Brand

Puma unveiled Palmeiras new home kit
Puma unveiled Palmeiras new home kit

Puma Football unveiled the new navy green colored home kit of Brazilian Serie A club Palmeiras.

2 Kingsley Coman - Footballer

Kingsley Coman showed off the New Puma CA Pro Classic sneakers
Kingsley Coman showed off the New Puma CA Pro Classic sneakers

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman wore the New Puma CA Pro Classic sneakers.

3 Carlos Sainz - Formula 1 Driver

Carlos Sainz debuts the new Puma Scudari Ferrari ION speed kicks
Carlos Sainz debuts the new Puma Scudari Ferrari ION speed kicks

Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz debuts the new Puma custom Scudari Ferrari ION speed shoes.

4 Adidas - Sportswear Brand

Adidas Padel promoted the new RX 3.1 Range Tennis Racket
Adidas Padel promoted the new RX 3.1 Range Tennis Racket

Adidas Padel promoted the new RX 3.1 Range Tennis Racket.

5 Wendie Renard - Footballer

Lyon Women's footballer Wendie Renard models the Adidas Predator Edge+ Firm Ground Cleats
Lyon Women's footballer Wendie Renard models the Adidas Predator Edge+ Firm Ground Cleats

6 Puma France

Puma France showed off the Puma MB 01 sneaker series
Puma France showed off the Puma MB 01 sneaker series

Puma France showed off the Puma MB 01 sneaker series.

7 Adidas Russia

Adidas Russia showed off the Adidas FORUM sneaker edition
Adidas Russia showed off the Adidas FORUM sneaker edition

Adidas Russia showed off the Adidas FORUM sneaker edition.

8 Reebok - Sportswear Brand

Reebok Argentina promoting their work out fits
Reebok Argentina promoting their work out fits

Reebok Argentina promoting their Crop Top Victoria Beckham ribbed(Left) and Ramera Estempada stacked Tees sportswear.

9 Fon and Fa - London based creative designers

Fon and Fa model for Adidas by Stella McCartney Animal Print complete Track suit
Fon and Fa model for Adidas by Stella McCartney Animal Print complete Track suit
Adidas by Stella McCartney SC Sweatshirt
Adidas by Stella McCartney SC Sweatshirt
Adidas by Stella McCartney Color Blocked Woven Track Pants
Adidas by Stella McCartney Color Blocked Woven Track Pants

10 UnderArmour - Sportswear Brand

UnderArmour Brasil promoting their Top de Treino Feminio Under Armour Infinity high
UnderArmour Brasil promoting their Top de Treino Feminio Under Armour Infinity high

