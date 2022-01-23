Francis Ngannou's UFC 270 performance the latest indication of Cameroonian's evolution

Francis Ngannou defeated Cyril Gane by unanimous decision to retain the UFC heavyweight title, just as many expected before the opening bell rang.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

But Ngannou's status as favourite had little to do with Gane, who was undefeated before this bout. It was simply because of Francis Ngannou's brutal track record.

The Cameroonian heavyweight has a reputation of being a knockout specialist. Some of the biggest names in combat sports have fallen victim to Ngannou's ridiculous knockout power, and the same was expected for Gane.

And though Ngannou did win as expected, the majority of those invested in this bout would not have expected it to go the distance, even though that possibility did exist due to Gane not being a pushover.

However, what nobody could have predicted (apart from those in Francis' camp) was the manner in which Ngannou would prosecute the fight.

A first-time watcher of his could be forgiven for classifying him as a wrestler on the night. Ngannou worked his magic on the floor especially from the third round and beyond.

Pulse Nigeria

Gane went for a front kick in the third round, but the Frenchman got the surprise of his life as Ngannou caught him and slammed him down onto the mat. It was the first time in Gane's career that his back hit the ground; such had been his dominance.

Ngannou didn't stop there, he judo-threw Gane to the ground once more to reassert his power, as though he was showing off the latest addition to his ever-increasing arsenal.

Although this was a close fight as both their records suggested it would be, at the end of the fifth round it was obvious Ngannou had edged it. And it was confirmed shortly after by the judges' scorecard that the Cameroonian had just won his first-ever fight by unanimous decision.

Pulse Nigeria

All 16 of his previous wins had come before regulation time, 12 by way of knockout and four by submission. As the record suggests, Ngannou had one very potent weapon, his knockout power.

As spectacular as it always is to witness a Ngannou knockout, the problem with that is until recently, there was not much else other than that. All three of the 35-year-old's defeats in mixed martial arts have been by decision: whenever his opponent found a way to evade the knockout, Ngannou would most likely lose.

The problem is evading that knockout is almost impossible. Curtis Blaydes, Andrei Arlovski, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are some of the big names that walked straight into the knockout punch while trying to avoid it.

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Who can forget the Mortal Kombat-esque uppercut that floored Alistair Overeem, Ngannou's punches are no respecter of names.

The few times it didn't work, he got schooled on the ground, especially in the first fight against Stipe Miocic. Those losses have helped shape Ngannou into a well-rounded fighter.

DailyMail

The first sign of Ngannou’s evolution was in the rematch with Miocic where he displayed incredible takedown defence and countered swiftly in a way that caught the then-champion off guard.

This masterful display of wrestling efficacy against Gane is the latest in a noticeable pattern of evolution in Ngannou’s overall repertoire.