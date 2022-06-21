Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Google

Speaking after the Canadian Grand Prix, Wolff confidently said that his team has considered and implemented necessary changes required to make the issue a problem of the past.

"I think in a way we have dissected what we define as porpoising or bouncing, and it is that the porpoising, which is the aerodynamic movement of the car, I think that's solved, and we got on top of this around Barcelona," Wolff said in Montreal.

During the Baku Grand Prix, Sir Lewis Hamilton complained seriously about a sharp pain in his lower back after the qualifying rounds and the main race. This led to Wolff suggesting a different theory as to why drivers have been suffering from Porpoising.

The German stated that it is beyond just the cars, as some of the tracks have been to blame as well. "It is more than the ride of the cars is really what causes the comments of the drivers. The cars are simply all too stiff.

"The kerb ride is bad, the bumping ride is bad, and I would say that now, with dissecting this problem, you can tackle it better," Wolff said.

After what can only be described as a successful outing in Montreal over the weekend, Wolff revealed that his team has solved the problem of Porpoising but cars bouncing is not something they can control.

“You look at the two leading cars and the Alpines, and you see that they are bouncing off the kerb in a very hard way. The drivers complained about the stiffness of the car, and we need to look at how we can reduce the impact.

"And of course, the smoother the track, the better. The lower the kerbs, the less we see this phenomenon."

Despite a disappointing start to the season, The Silver Arrows have started to build momentum at just the right moment, with Sir Hamilton and George Russell finishing in the top five for the first time since Bahrain.