Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Verstappen was unable to clinch the world championship title in Singapore as his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claimed victory instead, although his win is currently under investigation.

Sergio Perez has been crowned winner of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The chaotic race saw Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hit a barrier and multiple safety cars called out.

However, Perez's win is currently uncertain as stewards are due to investigate a potential safety car infringement against the 32-year-old Mexican after the race.

Perez was impressive on track as he quickly took the lead of the rain-delayed grand prix, beating polesitter and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to the opening bend in damp conditions.

Perez who started in second pole, was composed throughout as he went on to take victory, despite a charge from runner-up Leclerc to reclaim top spot.

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton started in P3 but dropped one place behind Carlos Sainz at the start, before his race came unstuck after striking a barrier at turn seven on lap 44, forcing him to drop down the order from fourth place before recovering to finish ninth following a last-ditch overtake from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton hit the barriers in Sunday's race in Singapore
Lewis Hamilton hit the barriers in Sunday's race in Singapore
Max Verstappen suffered defeat in Singapore Grand Prix having started in P8
Max Verstappen suffered defeat in Singapore Grand Prix having started in P8

Verstappen himself had recovered from a poor start, which saw him lose four places on lap one.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver eventually finished seventh after the overtake on the seven-time world champion Hamilton and a late overtake on Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell also suffered from tyre issues himself through the race and ended up finishing in 14th place (last-placed out of the drivers that finished the race).

In summary, six drivers were forced to retire from the race, having seen numerous safety cars called out.

Here are the full results from Singapore's race on Sunday:

  1. 1 Sergio Pérez - Red Bull
  2. 2 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
  3. 3 Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
  4. 4 Lando Norris - McLaren
  5. 5 Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
  6. 6 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
  7. 7 Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  8. 8 Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
  9. 9 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  10. 10 Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
  11. 11 Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
  12. 12 Kevin Magnussen - Haas
  13. 13 Mick Schumacher - Haas
  14. 14 George Russell - Mercedes
  • Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
  • Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  • Alexander Albon - Williams
  • Fernando Alonso - Alpine
  • Nicholas Latifi - Williams
  • Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo
David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

