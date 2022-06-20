F1

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Formula 1

The Mexican driver started his race from P13, a spot which he is not accustomed to but ultimately deserved following an unexpected crash in Q2 on Saturday.

Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP
Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP

Showing the grit and determination expected of a championship contender, Perez soon found himself in the top 10, flying past his opponents with well-calculated overtakes and an unrelenting hunger to finish as highly as possible.

Recommended articles
Perez started from P13 but had already made up three places by the ninth lap
Perez started from P13 but had already made up three places by the ninth lap Twitter

With Perez looking prime to overtake the McLaren in front of him, tragedy struck when his Honda power unit began to fail him. The Mexican driver began to panic and called on the mechanics from the team radio.“I've lost the engine man, I'm stuck in gear.” an obviously stressed Perez said.

The incident forced the deployment on the virtual safety car and Max Verstappen soon went in for a pit stop to ensure that his car was in top shape.

Also Read: PulseSPORTS30: Ndidi comes in at number 21, Olisa Ndah represents Africa

Vietnam surprisingly ranked ahead of Nigeria in the latest FIFA rankings

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Speaking after the race, Perez revealed how the DNF (Did not finish) is likely going to shape his season, as it is a painful blow to his championship charge."A zero when you’re fighting for the championship is very costly, it’s still a very long championship, and today hurts a lot so I want to forget about today." Perez said.

Former F1 racer and current Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko confirmed the fear that it was the gearbox of the RB18 that was faulty and the Austrian also posited that it was likely the crash suffered in qualifying that caused the issue.

Marko Helmut thinks it was the crash in qualifying that led to engine failure at the Canada GP
Marko Helmut thinks it was the crash in qualifying that led to engine failure at the Canada GP Twitter

Speaking to Austrian publication ORF, Helmut said,"The gearbox was at the end of its life, but it should have held. We suspect it could also be a consequence of Saturday's accident, although he didn't hit anything directly with the gearbox.” Helmut said.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP

    'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

  • George Russell believes Red Bull chief Chris Horner is wrong

    'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

  • Hamilton and Button celebrating their double podium finish in 2010

    'He will win races'- Former Champion backs Lewis Hamilton

Recommended articles

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Trending

F1

'No one is trying to gain any advantage' - Mercedes driver Russell responds to Red Bull boss Horner

George Russell believes Red Bull chief Chris Horner is wrong