'They'll be back'- RedBull official anticipates Mercedes resurgence once car issues are resolved

Niyi Iyanda
The Oracle Red Bull team is not ruling out fierce rivals Mercedes despite their difficult start to the new Formula 1 season.

The Mercedes W-17 has faced major issues since the beginning of the new F1 season
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes is still a threat despite its difficult start to the season. Star driver Sir Lewis Hamilton finished third in Bahrain before finishing 10th in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The legendary driver has blamed his struggles on the track on his Mercedes W13, complaining that the car cannot generate enough downforce to compete effectively.

Speaking exclusively to Formel1.de, Marko claimed that the recent change of engine levelled the playing field.

Oracle Redbull advisor Helmut Marko
"They were up to two seconds ahead of everyone, but logically didn't show it. Now with the chassis change, and engine the differences are not so big. Mercedes is no longer able to turn a knob and immediately stage a party. " the former Formula One driver said.

Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have complained of 'porpoising', a term for when the car bounces on the track making the vehicle hard to control. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted that the team had underestimated the severity of the problem.

Toto Wolff has admitted that there are issues with the W-17 car
Despite two podium finishes by Red Bull, Marko believes that Mercedes still have time to close the deficit, with Verstappen leading Hamilton with only a few points.

"I'm fully convinced they'll be back if they get the bouncing under control. Lewis Hamilton is nine points behind [Max] Verstappen, so that's nothing either.

Sir Lewis Hamilton after finishing P3 at the Bahrain Grand Prix
"I don't think it's an end [of an era], but it's now a fight on the same level," Marko said.

After winning the Saudi Grand Prix two weeks ago, Max Verstappen will look to make it back-to-back pole finishes at the Australian Grand Prix, in Melbourne this weekend.

