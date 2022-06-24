“At times [at the Canadian GP] we were with the quickest cars. In the second stint, Lewis and George were almost matching the front-runners” the Mercedes Principal said.
Wolff remains resolute despite improved results for Mercedes
Following a good outing in Baku, Sir Lewis Hamilton secured his second podium finish of the year, and George Russell again finished in the top five. Reflecting on the race in Canada, Wolff appreciated that his team is slowly getting up to speed.
Having grown up within a kilometre of Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton feels at home on the historic track. As of 2021, no other driver in the history of the sport has more wins than Hamilton, who boasts eight wins at the British Grand Prix.
As for Russell, this is his chance to cement the idea that he is more than just a protege. Last year, he stunned everyone in qualifying when he manoeuvred his Williams car into Q3 but eventually finished the race in eighth.
In the W13, Russell has been the most consistent driver this season, finishing in the top five of every race this season, and currently sits in fourth on the driver rankings.
Sacred Silverstone
Despite his drivers picking up form just in time for the race at Silverstone, Wolff chooses to remain realistic rather than cut the figure of the eternal optimist. Rather than lose focus, he explained how the team would buckle down as he believes they need sustainable solutions that can last beyond the next race.
“It was very encouraging to see, but we need to be careful. There's so much work we need to do to be back at the front, and we aren't there yet. Silverstone was good to us in the past, and the circuit is smoother than the last three ones, but it's not Barcelona.
"We should manage our expectations and grind away, look at the data and come up with sensible solutions, not just for Silverstone but going forward," Wolff said.
The British Grand Prix weekend starts on July 1 at the Silverstone circuit.
