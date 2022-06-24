F1

Wolff remains resolute despite improved results for Mercedes

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Formula 1

Following a good outing in Baku, Sir Lewis Hamilton secured his second podium finish of the year, and George Russell again finished in the top five. Reflecting on the race in Canada, Wolff appreciated that his team is slowly getting up to speed.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to remain focused despite recent improvement
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to remain focused despite recent improvement

“At times [at the Canadian GP] we were with the quickest cars. In the second stint, Lewis and George were almost matching the front-runners” the Mercedes Principal said.

Recommended articles

Having grown up within a kilometre of Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton feels at home on the historic track. As of 2021, no other driver in the history of the sport has more wins than Hamilton, who boasts eight wins at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has the most wins in the history of the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has the most wins in the history of the British Grand Prix

As for Russell, this is his chance to cement the idea that he is more than just a protege. Last year, he stunned everyone in qualifying when he manoeuvred his Williams car into Q3 but eventually finished the race in eighth.

In the W13, Russell has been the most consistent driver this season, finishing in the top five of every race this season, and currently sits in fourth on the driver rankings.

Despite his drivers picking up form just in time for the race at Silverstone, Wolff chooses to remain realistic rather than cut the figure of the eternal optimist. Rather than lose focus, he explained how the team would buckle down as he believes they need sustainable solutions that can last beyond the next race.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be the team to watch come next week
Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be the team to watch come next week Twitter

“It was very encouraging to see, but we need to be careful. There's so much work we need to do to be back at the front, and we aren't there yet. Silverstone was good to us in the past, and the circuit is smoother than the last three ones, but it's not Barcelona.

"We should manage our expectations and grind away, look at the data and come up with sensible solutions, not just for Silverstone but going forward," Wolff said.

The British Grand Prix weekend starts on July 1 at the Silverstone circuit.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to remain focused despite recent improvement

    Wolff remains resolute despite improved results for Mercedes

  • George Russell has defended his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton

    'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic

  • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved

    Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Recommended articles

PSG to pay Neymar over N80 billion if he stays beyond 2022

PSG to pay Neymar over N80 billion if he stays beyond 2022

Wolff remains resolute despite improved results for Mercedes

Wolff remains resolute despite improved results for Mercedes

Mark Oluwafemi Williams makes promise to Michael Jordan at NBA draft

Mark Oluwafemi Williams makes promise to Michael Jordan at NBA draft

Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

How Erik Ten Hag performed as Manchester United manager on football manager

How Erik Ten Hag performed as Manchester United manager on football manager

'Okocha bawo?' - Reactions as fans differ on the Premier League's best African player

'Okocha bawo?' - Reactions as fans differ on the Premier League's best African player

Trending

F1

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved
F1

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal
F1

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Red Bull racing driver Sergio Perez is unhappy with his finish in the Canadian GP
F1

'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic

George Russell has defended his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton