The Podium finish in Montreal, which was the 184th of his career, is an encouraging development for Sir Lewis who has endured an uncharacteristically poor season by his lofty standards.
Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13
Following a difficult qualifying on Saturday, there was little to suggest that Hamilton would finish in the top five, let alone a podium place. Hamilton finished in P3 ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Speaking after the race, Sir Lewis was upbeat and revealed that he was excited to be amongst the race leaders once again and that his W13 still has more to give.
“It feels great to be in the battle. It’s given me and the team a lot of hope that there’s more to come from this car, the potential is there. When you get a full race distance you find a lot out with the car. Got really good reliability.
"Great work from the team. Just got to keep our heads down. I know where I’m losing to these guys, so that’s where I’m going to focus on attacking to improve.” Hamilton said.
Homecoming
With the fourth place finish in Baku and now a Podium in Montreal, Hamilton is picking up pace at the right time. The next stop on the F1 calendar is the British GP and Hamilton would be looking forward to racing on the legendary Silverstone track.
Hamilton was born barely a kilometer from the track and cited it as one of the inspirations that pushed him into full time racing. The fast paced track will play into Mercedes’ hands and if Sir Lewis and the impressive George Russell.
