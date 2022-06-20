F1

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Following a difficult qualifying on Saturday, there was little to suggest that Hamilton would finish in the top five, let alone a podium place. Hamilton finished in P3 ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal
Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal

The Podium finish in Montreal, which was the 184th of his career, is an encouraging development for Sir Lewis who has endured an uncharacteristically poor season by his lofty standards.

Speaking after the race, Sir Lewis was upbeat and revealed that he was excited to be amongst the race leaders once again and that his W13 still has more to give.

“It feels great to be in the battle. It’s given me and the team a lot of hope that there’s more to come from this car, the potential is there. When you get a full race distance you find a lot out with the car. Got really good reliability.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his second podium finish of the season
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his second podium finish of the season

"Great work from the team. Just got to keep our heads down. I know where I’m losing to these guys, so that’s where I’m going to focus on attacking to improve.” Hamilton said.

With the fourth place finish in Baku and now a Podium in Montreal, Hamilton is picking up pace at the right time. The next stop on the F1 calendar is the British GP and Hamilton would be looking forward to racing on the legendary Silverstone track.

Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates qualifying in pole position
Britain Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2016 - Silverstone, England - 9/7/16 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates qualifying in pole position

Hamilton was born barely a kilometer from the track and cited it as one of the inspirations that pushed him into full time racing. The fast paced track will play into Mercedes’ hands and if Sir Lewis and the impressive George Russell.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

