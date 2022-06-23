“I think it's been not a bad start to the season personally, there is room to improve in certain areas. I think I am in a privileged position being teammates with Lewis and learning so much from him – how he works, how he goes about his business with his engineers, how he gets sort of the whole team motivated is quite inspiring to see.”Russell said.
'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic
While speaking with Formula1.com , Russell reflected on the season so far. Stating that he has little to complain about and feels he has learned a lot from shadowing the far more experienced Sir Lewis Hamilton.
Having finished amongst the top five in every race so far this season, it is obvious that Russell has quickly adjusted to life at his new employers.
Sir Hamilton, on the other hand, is enduring a rather difficult season going by his lofty standards. Russell defended his teammate, saying that the results could not have been better with all things considered.
“On the technical side, he's pretty impressive, which a lot of people probably won't recognise or appreciate. Definitely, room to improve but I think in terms of results it's been fine.
"I don't think we could have probably achieved much higher results when I look at the season rationally. Other than Bahrain, we've probably finished as high as we could in every single race.” Russell said.
Hamilton recorded his second podium finish in last week’s Canadian Grand Prix, his first since the Bahrain GP. This came after he secured a fourth-place finish in Baku at the race before.
With the seven-time champion picking up steam, there is a lot to look forward to at the Silverstone GP, a course where Mercedes have won eight of the last ten races at the British track.
