D’banj to captain Nigeria at the 2022 FIA Motorsports Games in France

Nigeria is set to feature in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Motorsport Games opening ceremony, through the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN).
Iconic Afrobeats singer D’banj, will captain Nigeria's motorsports team and also perform live at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIA Motorsports Games in France later this year.
Automobile & Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) is the motorsport governing body in Nigeria and the sole representative of the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA).
Nigerian representatives will participate in this year’s racing events taking place between October 26 till October 30 at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Marseille, France.
Earlier this month, ATCN announced via an official Instagram post that one of Nigeria's most decorated musicians would lead Nigeria at the prestigious event.
'The Team Captain/Spokesperson and ATCN are gearing up FIA Motorsports games 2022 in Marseille, France
Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (D'Banj) @iambangalee , Team Captain, Racing Nigeria, Motorsport Team will be performing Live at FIA Motorsport Games October 26-30, 2022, Marseille, France.' the post read.
Oladapo Daniel Adebanjo popularly known as D'banj, is also set to perform at the opening ceremony.
The iconic singer is one of the greatest artistes of all time in the Nigerian music Industry synonymous with classic hits like Oliver Twist, Why Me, Scapegoat amongst a host of other jams.
The FIA Motorsport Games is a multi-sport motorsport event of nations administered by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), which promotes and governs motorsports worldwide.
This year’s event is set to feature GT3-spec cars, TCR Touring Car, Formula 4, drifting, a karting slalom, and eSports specialties.
ATCN represents motorsports and mobility operations in Nigeria. The organization is vested with the power to sanction all motorsport events in Nigeria in accordance with the FIA Statutes and regulations and is also mandated to organize campaigns for Road Safety.
