Audi set to join Championship in 2026

The announcement was made at a press conference at Spa, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

This comes after the earlier publication of new power unit regulations earlier this month.

The new regulations is designed specifically to make it possible and attractive for newcomers to join the sport at a competitive level.

Formula 1

The 2026 power units will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture but feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels - two factors that Audi have named as its reasons for joining.

Audi who are also part of the Volkswagen Group added that it also supports Formula 1's plans to be more sustainable and cost-efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 amid the set target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

Speaking on the latest entry, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,”

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

Formula 1

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.” via Formula 1.