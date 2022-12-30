Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

It was a night of glitz and excitement at the Landmark Centre, the venue of the event, which was held on Thursday in Lagos.

Your number one sports site, Pulse Sports Nigeria, was in attendance as the Nigerian Nightmare, his team and partners ensured the show was up to the standard needed.

Here are some of the main talking points from the third edition of the Face Off Night Fight 3.

Naija carry last

There is a saying in Nigeria that 'Naija no dey carry last' but at the Face Off Night Fight 3, the reverse was the case as Naija carried last.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a night to forget for two of the night's favourite fighters, Emmanuel Bernard of the Police Force and main event star, Segun Ogunoiki aka Machine gun.

Both mixed martial fighters suffered humiliating defeats after they were knocked out in their respective bouts.

Bernard barely lasted more than a minute before he was saved by the officiating umpire from further punishment from his DR Congo conqueror, Josias Musasa.

Machine Gun disappoints

The biggest disappointment of the evening was in the main event, the last fight of the evening between Ogunoiki and his challenger, Drame from Benin Republic in the middleweight category.

Instagram/TheAkoShow

Ogunoiki was the favourite heading to the bout and was well supported by the home fans who cheered him on, with the belief he'd successfully defend his title.

However, the machine gun disappointed his compatriots and those who chanted 'Abuja boy' as he was knocked out in the second round with a series of devastating punches from Drame.

Drame bounces back

A year after he was also knocked out in the main event of the Face Off Fight Night 2 by Daniel Emeka, it was a sweet victory this time for Cherif Drame.

Pulse Nigeria

The Benenoise fighter made his intentions known quite early in the first round and could have ended it then, but Nigeria's Machine Gun Shegz survived the early scare.

However, in the second round, there would be no stopping Drame, who saw the chance and went for the kill to bounce back from that painful loss a year ago.

It wasn't all gloom and doom for Nigeria

While it was a night to forget for Nigeria at the African Knockout Show, there were some good moments for the country too.

Jibrin Inuwa Baba, Cornel Thompson and Jane Osigwe registered impressive victories in their respective bouts.

Inuwa Baba was pushed to the final round of their fight by his challenger, Olympio Kokou of Togo before he sealed the win via a split decision.

19-year-old superstar, Osigwe impressed spectators with her fighting skill and needed just 3:23secs in two rounds to see off her opponent, Reine Kengni of Cameroon.

Pulse Nigeria