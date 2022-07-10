Ex-Super Eagles star reacts to Wimbledon final as Djokovic reaches seventh heaven

Joba Ogunwale
The Serbian World No 2. is the champion at this year's Wimbledon championships.

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to lift this year's Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic's victory over Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final has generated a reaction from former Super Eagles star and coach Sunday Oliseh.

Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday evening, beating Kyrgios in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Djokovic went into Sunday's final with a negative head-to-head record against his Australian opponent, having lost their two previous encounters.

It looked like the result would be the same when Kyrgios took the first set 6-4 after breaking in the fifth game. The 27-year-old Australian was perfect on serve, losing just five points, including three in the final game.

However, Djokovic regrouped early in the second set, breaking in the fourth game before going on to win it 6-3. The third set was keenly contested, with both players holding serves in the first eight games. However, it was Djokovic that found the breakthrough in the decisive moment, breaking Kyrgios' serve from 40-0 down in the ninth game before serving out a 2-1 sets lead.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern, with neither player able to break, leading to a fourth set tie break. Djokovic set the pace early after Kyrgios double-faulted in his opening service game.

From there on, it was smooth sailing for Djokovic, who eventually prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title and his seventh overall, one behind Roger Federer.

The win was also Djokovic's 21st major, putting him one ahead of Federer on the all-time list and one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, following his win, Djokovic received praises from fans and sportsmen, including Sunday Oliseh. Oliseh praised the Serbian's mental strength, saying it was what got Djokovic over the line.

Oliseh, in a statement on Twitter, said: Djokovic's win over Nick Kyrgios further confirms, in my opinion, why extraordinary mental strength is a "Sin Qua Non" to excel at the ultimate top level of sports. Pure Talent is just not enough, on its own.

Although Djokovic is now just one slam away from tying Nadal's Grand Slam record, he may have to wait until after the US Open to get his chance.

The Serbian is unlikely to play the final major of the year due to his decision not to get vaccinated. The US is not allowing foreigners who are not vaccinated into the country.

And unless Djokovic decides to take the shot or the US changes their stance, the Serbian is set to miss the final Grand Slam of the year.

