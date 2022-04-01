Everything you need to know [Part two]

Wrestlemania 38 Day 2

TITLE VS TITLE - Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)

WWE

Brock Lesnar cemented his title shot at Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble.

The pair have a very long history and recently had their planned Day 1 match canceled when the 'Tribal chief' Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Beast Lesnar, would later go on to win the WWE championship at Day 1, a title he lost at Royal Rumble when Reigns interfered in his match with Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar then regained the title by winning the Elimination Chamber match, setting up a title vs. title clash at Wrestlemania 38's main event.

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Twitter/@WWE

After boasting his incredible resume on wrestling's biggest stage, Edge issued an open challenge for anyone to face him at WresteMania.

One week later, Styles answered the challenge, setting up a dream match.

Edge then viciously attacked Styles, hitting two con-chair-tos and turning heel as he demanded Styles be the "pitbull" version of himself instead of the guy who mostly sat in Omos' shadow in a tag team.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Twitter/@WWE

Despite some rumors that McAfee would face Vince McMahon, instead it was McMahon's on-screen protege who got the slot at WrestleMania.

Theory will look to make a show of McAfee's main roster debut after McAfee confirmed his participation at the event when Vince McMahon appeared on his radio show.

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - RK-Bro (Champions) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy:

WWE

After RK-Bro won the tag titles for a second time, the Profits were quick to remind the champions that they had defeated them just weeks before Riddle and Randy Orton won the belts.

This match was supposed to be between strictly the Street Profits and Riddle and Orton (RK Bro) but Alpha Academy forced their way into the match through a series of attacks and matches with the other two involved teams.

WOMENS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - Queen Zelina & Carmella (Champions) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Bazler:

Twitter/@WWE

Sasha Banks returned to SmackDown and defeated Shotzi in a one-on-one match.

After the match, Naomi joined Banks to announce they'd challenge Zelina and Carmella for the titles at WrestleMania.

Ripley and Morgan were eventually added to the match after defeating the champions in a non-title bout on Raw.

Authority figure Sonya Deville added Natalya and Shayna Bazler to the mix after they interfered in a tag team match on SmackDown, after dismantling competitors Naomi, Banks, Ripley and Morgan.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Twitter/@WWE

Johnny Knoxville appeared in the Royal Rumble and has already had several run-ins with Zayn.

Outside the ring, the two had an altercation at the premiere of the new Hollywood film -Jackass.

The clear build to a match eventually finalized when it was announced the pair would appear in one-on-one action after Knoxville showed up at SmackDown and provided a distraction that allowed Ricochet to pin Zayn to win the intercontinental championship.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Twitter/@WWE

The Nigerian-American giant Omos has been dominant as a singles star, winning several handicap matches on Raw while insisting no man on the roster could handle him on the back of numerous altercations with the Viper Randy Orton.

The Almighty Lashley responded to this by making his return to Raw for the first time since prior to his accident at Elimination Chamber.